Fixing the 'Valorant cannot be launched with your current compatibility mode' error

The compatibility error in Valorant is a very persistent issue that many players are facing right now.

It can be solved by a few simple methods which are quite easy to follow.

Riot Games

Valorant's official release is more or less turning out to be as successful as the closed beta launch. Some might even argue that the full launch has been even more successful than the beta one. Riot have been able to fix a lot of bugs, glitches, and exploits which plagued the closed beta.

However, with the old errors now gone, it seems like some new ones are cropping up in their place. And out of the recent errors, it would seem that the most annoying of the lot is the “Valorant cannot be launched with your current compatibility mode” error.

How to fix this Valorant error

This error is not all that difficult to fix, and there are quite a few methods you can employ when trying to fix it.

1. Running the executable file

The “Valorant cannot be launched with your current compatibility mode” error is mostly happening when players try to run the game through the desktop shortcut.

So, to fix it, try to run the game with the executable file which is located in its folder.

Advertisement

2. Don’t run the game as an administrator

Another method of fixing the issue is to remove all administrative rights that you may have given to Valorant. Though running the game as an administrator can boost performance, it seems like it is also one of the reasons behind the error.

You can do this by right-clicking on your Valorant executable file and going to Properties. There in the Compatibility tab, you can remove the check on the box that says “Run this program as an administrator”.

3. Run the game in Compatibility mode

If the above two procedures fail, then we suggest that you go into the Compatibility options of the Valorant executable file, and try changing the compatibility mode for the game this time.

Check the box which says “Run this program in compatibility mode for”, and set it to Windows 8. Do restart your computer after this step, and try logging onto the Valorant client again.

4. Contact Valorant support

If the issue still persists, it’s best to contact Valorant support and seek their help for the problem. Do let them know about all the steps that you’ve taken to fix this, along with a screenshot of the error. Or you can just wait for Riot to patch it out.