Flag designs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Designing flags in Animal Crossing can be one of the most rewarding things in the entire game. It allows for maximum creativity and lets players express themselves in really unique and fun ways.

Many players consider this one of the best aspects of the game. There are so many different options and ways to get these flags. Many players design the flags themselves based on a cool idea or take reference from somewhere else to make one.

A lot of times, Animal Crossing players will post the code for their creation because it's really well done and people will want it. Using flags of popular things that other creators have made is not uncommon. With that being said, here are some of the best flag designs in Animal Crossing, either to inspire players or to give them a code to access them.

Being back home is great. Seeing family and friends and focusing on what really matters; taking the time to make a 1901 Maine state flag for my Animal Crossing island. — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) July 11, 2021

Flag designs in Animal Crossing

The one pictured at the top is Sunset City. This was created by Autumn and is one of the best looking horizon flags in all of Animal Crossing. The custom design code is MO-7SMG-5H4P-639N. Her creator code is MA-4534-5281-8931.

Another popular one is the "BLM" flag. For those who are interested, this was created by Chris, whose creator code is MA-4796-4545-1269 and the custom design code is MO-65Q6-YSWW-2KK6.

BLM Flag in Animal Crossing. Image via Fanbyte

Another flag design that is perfect for players who like colorful things is the VHS Dreams one. Featuring bright purple, orange, pink and yellow colors, this is a really creative and bright flag to spice up and island. The custom design code is MO-6Q1D-QYMV-LBTQ and the creator code for Apel is MA-4312-9887-0565.

Another great one is the Aviary Flag. This one, created by Z.G. Bird, (MA-8567-0923-5084) has the custom design code of MO-F4NF-XGH6-5DYD. For fans of the surprised Pikachu meme, there is also a flag for that.

Surprised Pikachu flag. Image via Xfire

There are infinite possibilities with the flag design feature in Animal Crossing. Players have created flag designs including: Baby Yoda (or Grogu, as he is now known), the Jurassic Park logo, Nicolas Cage, He-Man, Kirby, Ying Yang, a hammer and sickle, Wind Fish (from The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening), Deadpool, Isle Delfino (Super Mario Sunshine), Pokemon, Batman, USA flag (and other countries) and even an Anti Tom Nook flag.

best thing in Animal crossing is still leaving your personal designs, inspired by lgbt+ flags, at able sisters’ display and watch which villagers come out — Noel N. Nutek (@kosmonatura) July 11, 2021

Which flags have the best designs in Animal Crossing?

