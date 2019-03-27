Flashback Vidal: Cheapest way to get it on FIFA 19

Best Flashback card after Zlatan

EA Sports have released another FIFA 19 Flashback card and this time it is Arturo Vidal. The Chilean midfielder has one of the best cards in the game and is available only vis SBCs.

Vidal's card is very similar to Patrick Vieira's Prime Icons card but is a lot cheaper. If you have the two in your midfield, there is no way an opponent is getting past them without trying 5-6 times.

The Barcelona star's card has all the ratings above 80 and with shooting at 86 and defending at 88, it makes his the perfect box-to-box midfielder for a LaLiga team or any Hybrid team that has Barcelona or LaLiga players.

Is Flashback Vidal worth getting?

Absolutely. Like I mentioned before, he has all the qualities and stats of a prime icon and is the ideal box-to-box midfielder.

How many SBCs to get Flashback Vidal?

There are 3 SBCs to complete to get your hands on Vidal. The 3 SBCs have been named La Roja, Stern des Südens and 85-Rated Squad – all of them need to be completed to get the card.

How much will Flashback Vidal SBC cost?

Roughly around 350k. But trust me, it is worth every single coin you spend. Moreover, with the 3 SBC's you do, you get 3 packs in return, not just Vidal at the end. You get a 25k Premium Gold Players pack, a 50k Rare Players pack and a 55k Rare Megapack as rewards – bringing the cost down to 220k.

La Roja SBC Solution:

Requirements:

A squad featuring 1 player from Chile and 2 IF (In-form) players.

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Formation: 4-3-3

La Roja SBC

Can be easily done with the players in the club. The above squad, if you want to get all, should cost around 20-25k.

