Flying Beast Gaming(Rasbhari Ke Papa) PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Streaming and content creation has become a new trend. The extensive viewership of video games on streaming platforms like YouTube and Twitch has resulted in many already famous personalities taking up gaming as a medium to connect with fans. The arrival of battle royale games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire has further widened the scope of content creation.

Gaurav Taneja, popularly known as Flying Beast, is a renowned content creator from India. The man needs no introduction, as he runs a total of three popular channels, namely Flying Beast, Rasbhari Ke Papa, and FitMuscle TV. He streams several games like PUBG Mobile on his channel, Rasbhari Ke Papa.

In this article, we discuss his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Flying Beast's PUBG Mobile ID

Flying Beast's PUBG Mobile ID is 5833417374, and his IGN is FlyingBeast86.

Flying Beast's Stats

His stats in Squads

In the ongoing season, Gaurav has played 17 squad matches and won 2 Chicken Dinners with a win rate of 11.76%. He has also notched ten kills with a K/D ratio of 0.59.

His stats in Duos

When it comes to the duo mode, Flying Beast has played 29 games and emerged victorious in 3 of them. He has also notched 17 kills with a K/D ratio of 0.59.

His stats in Solos

Gaurav has also played 14 solo games.

In the previous season, he had played 17 squad games; killing 14 enemies with a K/D ratio of 0.82. Flying Beast had also played 68 duo games and won in 4 of them.

His social media

Gaurav is quite active on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He also has a discord server. You can click here to join it.