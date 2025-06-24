FNAF Secret of the Mimic Hotfix 01 patch notes: Everything improved with the latest patch (June 24, 2025)

FNAF Secret of the Mimic recently received its first-ever hotfix patch. The original title was released on June 13, 2025, for the PS5 and PC. Since then, it has received a positive response from players. The game's latest update focuses on improving its performance, eliminating bugs and glitches, to provide players with a smoother experience.

Ad

This article lists the patch notes for FNAF Secret of the Mimic Hotfix 01, as revealed by the developers.

Full patch notes for FNAF Secret of the Mimic Hotfix 01

The latest update of Secret of the Mimic aims to improve the game's overall performance (Image via ScottGames)

Changes

Ad

Trending

Added emissive elements to trash cubes for improved clarity.

The outer gates of R&D can no longer be back-tracked after 0% power.

The basement door to Inventor’s House can no longer be back-tracked.

This addresses the bug where Mimic could fall through the second floor of the Inventor’s House.

Mimic can now be heard LOUD AND CLEAR throughout the entire chase.

Mimic’s eyes are now brighter during the chase.

Mimic’s footsteps are now heavier during the chase.

Ad

Bug fixes

Fixed various crashes that occur when launching the game on Steam or Epic Games Store.

Fixed an issue where the Welcome Show doors would not open.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck suspended in the air if they crouch on the ramp and grab the generator in Manager’s Office.

Fixed a hard blocking issue in R&D where players could fall out of the world on reload if they crouched after placing the final springlock suit down.

Fixed a hard blocking issue in R&D where players would be stuck in either hallway if they moved the Monty or Bub springlock suits last.

Players who have encountered this specific issue should be able to reload back into their saves and progress towards the R&D Security Office as intended now!

Fixed a hard blocking issue in R&D that allowed the player to enter springlock Suits through the gates.

Fixed an issue in Big Top Showroom where the player could fall through the world when reloading the checkpoint in the prize wheel room.

Fixed an issue where players could get softlocked when going behind the ball toss machines.

Fixed an issue that causes the player to get stuck on the EULA or WARNING screen when trying to skip the splash screen immediately after the game launches.

Fixed an issue where Chica would de-spawn from the Warehouse if the player crouches and then enters lockers.

Fixed an issue where players can run around Mimic after he breaks through the security door allowing them see him break it again and lose all their controls after dying

Fixed an issue where Mimic’s voicelines would overlap F10-N4’s dialogue in the R&D Security Office.

Fixed an issue where Mimic’s voicelines would sometimes not play during the chase.

Fixed an issue where Mimic would not spawn in until surpassing a trigger if the player reloaded the checkpoint at the top of the Basement stairs of the Inventor’s House.

Fixed an issue where Mimic could spawn in inactive in the Inventor’s House.

Fixed an issue where Mimic would not spawn in if the player inserted a tape in the Inventor’s House and then reloaded the autosave.

Ad

Also Read: Five Nights at Freddy’s Secret of the Mimic: List of main quests and how long to beat the main story

For more Secret of the Mimic guides and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.