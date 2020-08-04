Fnatic Franky: PUBG Mobile career turning point, PMWL hurdles, face reveal and more

Gaurav 'Franky' Rawat, aka Ninja, is a professional PUBG Mobile player currently playing for Team Fnatic. His in-game role is Sniping. He is also active on social media platforms — Instagram and YouTube — by the name Franky Gamer 787.

In an exclusive chat, Franky tells Sportskeeda about the reasons behind not qualifying for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL), the turning point of his carrer, face reveal and much more.

Q: How were you in studies and which field had you opted for?

A: I was an average student who somehow managed gaming alongside academics. I had opted for computer science.

Q: How was support from your family when you initially started gaming?

A: As you all know, esports in India was not very popular back in 2018. Everyone considered video games as a pastime or hobby. So my parents were not at all supportive, but now they are because I've proven myself.

Q: Who is your favourite teammate and why?

A: There's no one particular favourite among my teammates; all of them are equally important to me and equally my favourites. Each one plays the role of a brother in my life.

Q: Previous games you used to play before PUBG Mobile?

A: Before PUBG Mobile, I used to play PC games a lot, like Counter-Strike Global Offence (CS: GO).

Q: What was the turning point of your career?

A: My proper career in gaming began after signing with Fnatic. Also, thanks to Scout for giving me that opportunity. So yeah, I consider that decision as a turning point because a lot of things changed in my life after.

“From nothing to something.”

Q: The best tip that you would like to share with an underdog who wants to enter competitive gaming?

A: If you're an underdog and want to enter competitive gaming, then let me tell you the basic thing first, which is getting yourself physically and mentally prepared. I’m not kidding, competitive gaming is way more stressing than it really seems.

Second is finding equally dedicated players. Remember, it’s a four-man show, and every player has their own responsibility in the game.

Lastly, work hard on your skillset and game sense.

Q: How did you feel when you received a lot of fame and hype while joining Fnatic?

A: I'm going be very honest, I believe the reason for my hype was because of my performances and domination. So at the end of the day, I felt proud... and I think I deserved this.

Q: How did you feel when Fnatic couldn’t qualify for the PMWL?

A: It was a very sad moment for all of us; we all knew where we were wrong and what mistakes we made.

Q: When can the viewers expect to see your picture without a mask?

A: I have always loved to stay anonymous, but I don't think it will last for long in esports. So yeah, anytime soon!

Q: Who was your inspiration in PUBG Mobile?

A: To be honest, I never had any particular figure as my inspiration. I learned from every person I have come across.

Q: What are your future plans as a competitive gamer and a content creator?

A: Currently, I have no plans. I'm loving competitive gaming and creating content. I just want to focus and work on my present, and make the best of the situation. Let destiny decide further.