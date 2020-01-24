Fnatic to play Nova PUBG Mobile Challenge

Invited teams are set to play the NPMC Asia League

After a successful NPMC Mini Tournament Season 3, the Indonesia-based Nova Team has come up with another season of NPMC, but with a bigger prize pool and more number of teams. The Nova PUBG Mobile Challenge comes with a prize pool of IDR 7,000,000 that will feature a few of the best teams in the world, along with teams that will come from Qualifiers.

The tournament will be divided into three stages: Qualifier (3-6 February), Semi-final (7 February) and Grand-final (8-9 February). This will entirely be an online tournament where registered teams will need to battle it out against each other to reach the NPMC Asia League, where they’ll lock horns against invited teams that have previously played in PMCO.

Nova PUBG Mobile Challenge has drawn attention in the subcontinent because of Team Fnatic’s participation in the same. Along with FNATIC, BIGETRON ION, ONIC PH, ILMN THE MURDER, NFT ESPORTS, and UNICORN GAMING has been invited to play the NPMC Asia League. The grand-final will be streamed live on Facebook. For more information about registration details please head to the official Instagram page of Nova Team.