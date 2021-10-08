Fnatic vs SG esports Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, live stream details, and more

With the conclusion of Dota 2 The International 10’s first day of the group stage, the community is looking ahead to another jam-packed day of incredible Dota.

As the 18 participating teams are divided into two groups of nine, they are all ready for another 20 best-of-2 series for Day 2 of the group stage of The International 10. Fnatic and SG esports are two teams that will be in the fray, including playing each other.

Dota 2 The International 10: Fnatic vs SG esports



Among the 18 teams that participated in this major tournament, only 12 received a direct invite, as the remaining six had to qualify through six different regional qualifiers.

Fnatic and SG esports both qualified from their respective regional qualifiers. The former represents the last hope of South East Asia, while SG esports hails from the South American region.

Both have their own sets of skills and strengths, but when it comes to their performance on day one of TI 10, SG had two series draws, while Fnatic lost the only series they played.

Head to head results of Fnatic and SG esports

SG esports and Fnatic have gone head-to-head only once, during the GESC: Thailand Dota 2 Minor, where the latter came out on top in a best-of-1 series.

When and where to watch the series between Fnatic and SG esports

Dota 2 fans can watch the group stage match between Fnatic and SG esports on one of Dota 2 TI’s official Twitch accounts. The game is set to start at 12.30 pm IST.

Recent results of both sides

When it comes to the recent results, both Fnatic and SG esports have failed to impress fans, winning only one of their last five series.

Dota 2 The International 10 rosters for Fnatic and SG esports

Fnatic

Marc Polo “Raven” Luis Fausto

Ng Kee “ ChYuan” Chyuan

Yang “Deth” Wu Heng

Anucha “Jabz” Jirawong

Djardel “DJ” Mampusti

SG esports

Guilherme “Costabile” Costábile

Adriano “4dr” Machado

Otávio Gabriel “Tavo” Cerqueira Silva

Thiago “Thiolicor” Cordeiro

Matheus “KJ” Diniz

