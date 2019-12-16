Fnatic wins PMAS 2019 Mastery Scrims; Here are the overall standings of the final day

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 16 Dec 2019, 01:02 IST

PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019

The Mastery Scrims of PUBG Mobile All-Stars India 2019 is finally over, and Fnatic turned out to be the winner. They completely squared off the other teams and took the winning amount of ₹5,00,000 with them as they pocketed 404 points and three chicken dinners throughout the mastery scrims.

TeamIND followed them with 399 points and got the highest number of chicken dinners. They got seven of them throughout the mastery scrims. The position points of TeamIND were higher than that of Fnatic, but the fact that the kill points are given more importance than position points brought Fnatic to the top of the leaderboard and made them the winner.

Here are the overall standings of PMAS 2019 Mastery Scrims.

PMAS Mastery Scrims 2019 Final Day Overall Standings

#1 Fnatic- 414 points (134 kills)

#2 TeamIND- 399 points (122 kills)

#3 Etg.Brawlers- 364 points (165 kills)

#4 Seven Seas- 352 points (132 kills)

#5 Godlike- 350 points (151 kills)

#6 ORB Official- 350 points (144 kills)

#7 Zero Degree- 350 points (147 kills)

#8 Team Mayhem- 314 points (123 kills)

#9 Hydra- 312 points (116 kills)

#10 8Bit- 296 points (121 kills)

#11 Team Insidious- 288 points (129 kills)

#12 SynerGE- 259 points (108 kills)

#13 Team iNSANE- 259 points (108 kills)

#14 Orange Rock- 219 points (125 kills)

#15 God's Reign- 132 points (68 kills)

After the intense mastery scrims, the teams will now be gearing up for the Grand Finals that will take place at Hitex Exhibition Center, Hall 1, HICC Convention Centre, Hitech-city, Hyderabad from 21st December. The fans can reach the venue and cheer for their favorite team by booking their online tickets here. They can also catch up with the live stream of the event on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel.