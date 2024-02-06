Foamstars file size, platforms, and more revealed

Foamstars' file size has finally been revealed ahead of the game's upcoming release on PlayStation consoles. Developed and published by Squad Enix, the upcoming multiplayer/co-op shooter/party game is available as part of the PlayStation Plus monthly subscription for all tiers of the subscription service, including PS+ Essentials.

Fans got a chance to play the game via the open beta last year. However, with the game's full release, players can jump into the complete experience alongside their friends. With its looming release on the PlayStation consoles, Foamstars' file size has finally been revealed for both PS5 and PS4.

Here's everything you need to know about Square Enix's upcoming co-op party game, including the file size, platforms, open beta participation rewards, and more.

What is Foamstars' file size on PS5 and PS4?

According to PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) on X, Foamstars' day one file size on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 are as follows:

PS5: 12.712 GB

PS4: 12.994 GB

Considering the game is built using Unreal Engine 4, a game engine notorious for inflating file sizes even for linear story-driven experiences, it is quite impressive to see a current-gen title not exceeding 20 gigabytes in file size. Additionally, the game's lower file size also means it will perform relatively well on the very darted PlayStation 4 hardware.

PlayStation has mostly shifted towards the development of current-gen-only titles since 2023. All recent PS5 exclusive games, including Final Fantasy XVI, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and even the upcoming Rise of the Ronin, are coming exclusively to PS5.

However, Square Enix's latest 4v4 co-op party game, Foamstars, will be released as a cross-gen title. This does help the game reach a much wider audience, which is somewhat necessary for the survival of such a multiplayer-focused experience.

Bonus participation rewards for playing Foamstars open beta and how to claim them

If you played the open beta in September 2023, you can claim a couple of free bonus cosmetics for your in-game avatar, making you stand out amongst your friends/co-op buddies. There are essentially two cosmetic skins that you can claim if you have registered and played the open beta on your PSN account:

Foam Gun Skin for the FOAMSTAR, Soa

Character Skin for the FOAMSTAR, Soa

Both items can be claimed either in-game or via the PlayStation Store page of the game.

