Foamstars open beta date & time, platforms, and more

Square Enix's upcoming 4v4 online co-op shooter/ party game Foamstars has its first playable open beta scheduled to go live tomorrow on PlayStation. Despite its limited functionality, the beta is a great way for players to get a first-hand experience of the game ahead of its official release in early 2024. Additionally, Square Enix has promised a free exclusive in-game reward for those who play the open beta, redeemable upon Foamstars' full release.

Given it's an open beta, players will be able to download the game from the PlayStation Store itself without requiring an activation code. Here's everything you need to know about Foamstars's upcoming open beta.

When can you play Foamstars open beta?

The Foamstars open beta will be available throughout the weekend for you to download and play. The demo is already available on the PlayStation Store for you to download and install. To get the demo:

Go to the PlayStation Store from your console's dashboard and search for the game.

Once you land on the game's page, select "Add to library" and "Download".

Once the download finishes, you can start playing until the beta stays live.

The open beta for Square Enix's upcoming online shooter/ party game is scheduled to go live on the following dates:

Friday, September 29, 2023 (6 pm PDT) - Sunday, October 1, 2023 (12 pm PDT)

Saturday, September 30, 2023 (2 am BST) - Monday, October 2, 2023 (8 am BST)

Saturday, September 30, 2023 (3 am CEDT) - Monday, October 2, 2023 (9 am CEDT)

Currently, the open beta is only live for PlayStation 5. However, the game is also scheduled to be released on the previous-generation PlayStation console, i.e., PlayStation 4. As such, a demo for the PS4 version of the game should arrive sometime soon.

On PlayStation 5, Foamstars supports adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. It should also be mentioned that a PlayStation Plus subscription is not required to play the game, even in co-op. However, the same might be required for the full-release version of the game.

Additionally, as a "thank-you" gesture from Square Enix, players who partake in the open-beta stress test will be rewarded with an exclusive cosmetic for the playable character - Soa, upon the full release of the game.

Although Square Enix is yet to announce a confirmed release date for their upcoming co-op shooter/ party game, it is expected to arrive in early 2024, within the same bracket as one of their other flagship title - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.