Fog of war Fortnite: Everything you need to know

The chapter 2 season 3 of Fortnite has promised the addition of some new LTMs along with the revival of some old ones.

Today, the 'fog of war' LTM, formerly called "Sneaky Silencers' was released, and here is everything you need to know.

Credit: youtube.com

Users all over the world had complained throughout last year about the absence of new equipment and features in Fortnite. This year, developers have responded strongly, and there are many new things to look forward to.

The all new chapter 2 Season 3 of Fortnite has brought forth many new locations, character skins and equipment in addition to the much awaited introduction of cars.

Further, the Summer Splash 2020 event promises the introduction of quite a few new LTMs, along with the revival of some old ones, albeit with added features.

Credit: reddit.com

The fog of war

‘The fog of war’, which was earlier released under the name ‘Sneaky Silencers’ returned to the game today, and various users have already posted the gameplay online.

The original version of the game mode was released in January 2018, and had since made two appearances; the first time in December 2018, and then again in the August of 2019.

Credit: youtube.com

Further, in the earlier versions traps were disabled and the bush disguise was very commonly found on the map. The map itself was submerged under thick dense fog, and the only available weapons were suppressed pistols.

In the new ‘fog of war’ mode, suppressed assault rifles and snipers have been added in addition to the previously vaulted smoke grenades!

Moreover, all weapons have tracer rounds, which means that damaging an enemy will mark his location on your map for a short period of time. Further, every time you kill an opponent, you will get a health boost if you have damage, or a shield if you don’t!

Credit: fortntieintel.com

Fog of war gameplay

The addition of suppressed snipers has changed the gameplay requirements of the LTM by quite an extent. The dense fog makes it hard for you to spot opponents, and the increased drop rate of the ‘bush disguise’ means that snipers might just become the most crucial weapon in this game mode.

Fog of war: Credit: aminoapps.com

Using bush disguises has always been a rather annoying, yet effective, method of dealing with enemies. You can wait for your opponents to fight amongst themselves and then eliminate the one who wins, or just launch a surprise attack of your own. To deal with the thick fog, we recommend that you look for higher ground once you are satisfied with your inventory.

While earlier versions of the LTM had the team option as well, currently ‘the Fog of war’ only has the solo mode. Regardless, ‘Sneaky Silencers’ was one of the more popular LTMs back in 2018, and the same can be expected from the new version.

You can see game play of the Fog of War in the video posted by user EP1CZ below: