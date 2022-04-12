Following merger with Blizzard, what does the future look like for Vicarious Visions, makers of Crash Bandicoot

The season of mergers and takeovers continues, with Vicarious Visions of Blizzard being the latest to undergo a significant change. The studio has been a recognized name within the community. This is due to its work with some famous franchises in the past.

However, it has now undergone a name change that sees the extinction of its once-famous name. As of April 12, Vicarious Visions will be renamed Blizzard Albany.

The studio was established in 1991 and is the foundation of modern gaming today. Since its existence, the studio has been part of recognized gaming franchises as developers. The studio has been associated with Blizzard since 2005, but it's only now that the studio will undergo a name change.

Veteran studio Vicarious Visions merger is emotional, but it leads to a stable future

It wasn't shocking when Blizzard associated with the studio back in 2005. It is one of the most veteran studios in gaming circles and has been associated with several vast franchises as part of its portfolio.

The journey started with Synergist in 1996. Early successes include Terminus, a significant hit, and the Spider-Man game, which has been the pathfinder for the more modern ones.

Vicarious is famous for its role in franchises like Tony Hawk and Crash Bandicoot. The recent works of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 have both been well-received by fans.

It's not entirely clear why the studio decided to merge with Blizzard. While the name change might be an emotional moment for some, the future looks bright for them, and Blizzard's overall wealth can direction could allow the studio to venture into new areas.

Additionally, the benefits will be reaped when the Microsoft takeover eventually happens. There have been requests from fans for a Crash Bandicoot reboot. With a settled future, the hopes can turn to reality for Vicarious Visions, who will be known as Blizzard Albany from this day onwards.

Details of the merger with Blizzard

Earlier on April 12, Vicarious Visions informed a significant decision it had taken. Via an official tweet, it announced that it was merging with Blizzard in what would be the culmination of a long association.

The announcement contained a new Twitter handle for the studio called Blizzard Albany. The tweet also stated the studio's location, which isn't undergoing any change.

Vicarious Visions @VvisionsStudio We've officially merged with Blizzard Entertainment. Our development team will remain in Albany, NY and fully dedicated to Blizzard games. We invite you to follow us @Blizzard_Ent We've officially merged with Blizzard Entertainment. Our development team will remain in Albany, NY and fully dedicated to Blizzard games. We invite you to follow us @Blizzard_Ent

They have also stated their commitment to developing Blizzard games in the future. The news has been expected for some time now. Vicarious Visions have historically been aligned with Blizzard rather than Activision.

Today's news came after an incident in 2021 when the employees were informed that there would be a potential rebranding. Nothing was official until today when the studio announced it on their Twitter handle. Their most recent work with Blizzard is on Diablo 2: Resurrected, which they have managed quite well.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar