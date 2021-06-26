What are the critics saying about Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 for Nintendo Switch?

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 is now available for the Nintendo Switch, allowing fans to play it on the go.

Originally released for Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 eventually made its way to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles.

Now, the game has finally arrived on Nintendo Switch. Gleaned from immediate reactions, Switch players and fans of the series seem to be enjoying the experience. But what do the critics who reviewed this on Nintendo Switch have to say?

Critics are loving Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 on the Nintendo Switch

It seems the handheld and portable capabilities of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 on the Nintendo Switch are a big hit. As per Metacritic, it currently has an 85/100 which is considered "Generally Favorable."

Tony Hawk on the switch runs WAY BETTER than I anticipated so I might buy it because tony hawk on a handheld is way WAY too enticing — That dang ol' shmup ɯorm 🅴 (@BasedDrWorm) June 26, 2021

All six reviews on Metacritic are positive, with zero mixed or negative reviews coming from critics. It received three scores of 90, two scores of 80, and one just above at 83.

Even with the downgrade in visuals from other consoles to the Nintendo Switch, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 is touted to be just as fun. The remakes are already widely beloved, but the ability to play them on the go via Switch is just a cherry on top.

I got Tony Hawk for Switch. How quickly my fond memories of chilling with my bros doing sick kickflips to MxPx were rinsed clean, revealing the very real memories of me falling over a bunch, furiously shoving the controller into a friend’s hand, and pouting. — Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) June 26, 2021

Nintendo Life stated,

"With flawless performance in both docked and handheld modes and visuals that still look the part after a few necessary concessions here and there, this is one collection we highly recommend you kickflip right into as soon as possible."

TheGamer mentioned the only gripe regarding the games that players can have,

"The only gripe anyone could possibly have about this game is that they personally prefer the narrative driven THUG and THAW games. I probably do too, but in terms of the raw THPS experience, this game has everything you need and more."

Overall, the Nintendo Switch version of the game is a must have for Switch owners. Having said that, the fun and ease which comes from playing Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 on the Nintendo Switch more than makes up for the slight decline in graphics.

