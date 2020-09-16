Player recreates COD map Shipment in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2

When players think of Call of Duty, especially Modern Warfare, the first map that comes to mind is Shipment. It is the smallest map in all of COD. It is filled with shipping containers, from where it gets its name, and is just a kill house for players. If players want to rack up the kills and level up some weapons, Shipment is the place to do it.

It is such a popular map that a Reddit user by the name of TomHanks12345 recreated it in the new Tony Hawk game. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is a remaster of the first two games in the classic skateboarding series. The Reddit post gained so much attention that the game's official Twitter shared a video of the recreated COD classic.

This place looks familiar🤔........📦📦📦 [Reddit: TomHanks12345] pic.twitter.com/N1j7CdQ3rW — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) September 15, 2020

COD's shipment in THPS 1+2

(Image Credit: Activision)

The map is very well put together. It uses Tony Hawk's create-a-park feature to blend to beloved games together. It mimics COD: Modern Warfare's version of Shipment in all the right ways. The Shipment base with Tony Hawk elements such as vert ramps and rails is outstanding.

The giant stack of containers sits in the middle of the park. Around it, other shipping containers with the colors matching those in COD are placed strategically. The correct ones have openings for players to run through, just like in COD as well. It really is as perfect of a recreation as one could make in the create-a-park mode.

Could other COD maps be made?

(Image Credit: Activision)

THPS 1+2 has its limits within create-a-park, but some additions could make other COD maps quite doable. There are already mannequins available which could make for a great Nuketown recreation. Terminal is another option, if there is an airport setting within the mode. Being able to grind through the airport windows to the iconic runway that appears in COD would be amazing. More of the smaller COD maps need a recreation in the Tony Hawk game, that's a certainty.