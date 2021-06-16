Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 launching on Nintendo Switch in late June

Nintendo's E3 presentation gave fans plenty to look forward to, including more regarding Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Nintendo Switch port.

The remaster of arguably two of the best skateboarding video games of all time was a massive hit when it first launched. Fans were excited to experience the nostalgia of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2.

As of March, it has already come to next-gen consoles. All that is left is the Nintendo Switch. It has been confirmed for a bit now, but the Nintendo Direct E3 segment made it concrete.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 coming to Nintendo Switch June 25th

June 25th, 2020, will be the day Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 launches on the Nintendo Switch. It is just over a week from now that fans have to wait for it to come to the handheld console of this generation.

Nintendo showcased a handful of games coming to the system that have already been announced. This includes the new Life is Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, and the upcoming THPS 1+2.

It’s time to grab your board and ride #Switch with #THPS 1+2 coming to Nintendo Switch™ on June 25th 🙌🛹 Drop in on-the-go to some of the greatest levels in skateboarding history! pic.twitter.com/T1bXoQEr1s — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) May 5, 2021

There does not appear to be any changes to this remaster compared to what arrived on the other consoles at launch. Players will be able to skate as some of their favorite legends, shred iconic locations, and more.

Console exclusives have always been a thing in gaming, but it is unknown if there will be any for the Switch version. Nintendo fans who've purchased the game certainly wouldn't argue with a playable Mario or Link to skate with.

Glad to see Tony Hawk’s moving to Switch. Something a lot of people wanted to do was bring it on the go with them without bringing the whole PlayStation with them. — Chris | Tigre5012 | 🖤💜 #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER (@FallingIn_Fate) June 15, 2021

Local and online multiplayers will be available from the start for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 on the Nintendo Switch. That may be the most exciting aspect of this port coming to the Switch.

Fans of the series and newcomers can enjoy these classic games made for today on their TV screen, in their hands, and just about anywhere they want to take their Nintendo Switch.

