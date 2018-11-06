Football Manager 2019: 10 best free agents to feature in the game

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 117 // 06 Nov 2018, 17:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image courtesy: Sports Interactive

Football Manager hit the stores on 2 November 2018 for Windows and MacOS. The game is unlike any other regular football simulation for it allows the player to directly step into the shoes of the manager and guide their team to glory with unrivalled tactical prowess.

Managing teams in the lower leagues or teams that are tight on a budget is a real challenge in FM19 as one needs to work harder to build a competitive team due to budget limitations. However, one could still sign a couple of good players during the first season without spending a cent as these free agents are not bound by contract to any club in the game.

Moreover, securing the services of these players could give you that added advantage to stay more competitive in the league.

Let us not wait any longer and look closer at the ten best free agents available in Football Manager 2019.

#10 Didier Ndong

Ndong is a very good addition to any team in FM19

Didier Ndong is a 24-year-old central midfielder from Gabon who has played a decent number of games in Europe’s top leagues. Ndong’s time in the Premier League and Ligue 1 saw him score 3 goals along with setting up three others.

Being only 24 years old, Ndong is a very good addition to any team in Football Manager 2019.

#9 Robert Huth

Robert Huth is a 34-year-old German defender who currently finds himself without a club for the 2018/19 season. Huth has previously plied his trade Leicester City and Chelsea, securing multiple Premier League titles in the process. The German’s experience and good stats for defending make him an excellent choice for clubs looking to secure a solid a defender for free.

#8 Jan Kirchhoff

Jan Kirchhoff is a 27-year-old defensive footballer who has previously plied his trade for the likes of Bayern Munich, FSV Mainz 05 and Bolton Wanderers.

Kirchhoff is a free agent in FM19, and he could turn out to be a valuable purchase for teams looking to break into the ranks of top-flight football for he has at least three good years under his belt.

#7 Ederson

Ederson is a 32-year-old attacking midfielder from Brazil who is available as a free agent after playing for Flamingo for the last three years. Previously, Ederson has played for the likes of Lazio, Lyon and OGC Nice, showcasing his natural goal-scoring instinct.

1 / 3 NEXT