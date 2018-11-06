×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Football Manager 2019: 10 best free agents to feature in the game

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
117   //    06 Nov 2018, 17:15 IST

Image courtesy: Sports Interactive
Image courtesy: Sports Interactive

Football Manager hit the stores on 2 November 2018 for Windows and MacOS. The game is unlike any other regular football simulation for it allows the player to directly step into the shoes of the manager and guide their team to glory with unrivalled tactical prowess.

Managing teams in the lower leagues or teams that are tight on a budget is a real challenge in FM19 as one needs to work harder to build a competitive team due to budget limitations. However, one could still sign a couple of good players during the first season without spending a cent as these free agents are not bound by contract to any club in the game.

Moreover, securing the services of these players could give you that added advantage to stay more competitive in the league.

Let us not wait any longer and look closer at the ten best free agents available in Football Manager 2019.

#10 Didier Ndong

Ndong is a very good addition to any team in FM19
Ndong is a very good addition to any team in FM19

Didier Ndong is a 24-year-old central midfielder from Gabon who has played a decent number of games in Europe’s top leagues. Ndong’s time in the Premier League and Ligue 1 saw him score 3 goals along with setting up three others.

Being only 24 years old, Ndong is a very good addition to any team in Football Manager 2019.

#9 Robert Huth

Robert Huth is a 34-year-old German defender who currently finds himself without a club for the 2018/19 season. Huth has previously plied his trade Leicester City and Chelsea, securing multiple Premier League titles in the process. The German’s experience and good stats for defending make him an excellent choice for clubs looking to secure a solid a defender for free.

#8 Jan Kirchhoff

Jan Kirchhoff is a 27-year-old defensive footballer who has previously plied his trade for the likes of Bayern Munich, FSV Mainz 05 and Bolton Wanderers.

Kirchhoff is a free agent in FM19, and he could turn out to be a valuable purchase for teams looking to break into the ranks of top-flight football for he has at least three good years under his belt. 

#7 Ederson

Ederson is a 32-year-old attacking midfielder from Brazil who is available as a free agent after playing for Flamingo for the last three years. Previously, Ederson has played for the likes of Lazio, Lyon and OGC Nice, showcasing his natural goal-scoring instinct. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Michael Essien Samir Nasri
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
Football Manager 2019: 10 cheap bargains that you should...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 5 Underrated players in the game
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 Best Goalkeepers to feature in...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 Best LaLiga players to feature...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: Top 10 Defensive Players to...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 Best youngsters and hidden...
RELATED STORY
3 new features in Fifa 19 which you should know about
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: 10 Best Midfielders to Feature in...
RELATED STORY
Football Manager 2019: 10 Wonderkids you need to sign
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us