Football Manager 2023 face packs - How to add real-life images for all footballers?

Football Manager 2023 was released across all platforms on November 8, and fans worldwide can take their favorite clubs to new glories. While the game has no shortage of brilliant features, not all footballers have their original faces. Thankfully, there's an easy way to sort out this problem, which can be used on Windows and Mac.

The limitations related to player faces arise due to Sports Interactive's licenses with clubs and leagues. One of the major attractions this year is the addition of licenses for European competitions. Players from leagues like the Bundesliga have original faces, as Sports Interactive acquired the necessary license.

For others, there's a hollow silhouette in place of the images in Football Manager 2023. Thankfully, face packs allow gamers to add the required images manually, and the overall process is relatively straightforward.

Different face packs are available for Football Manager 2023

While Sports Interactive has always had license limitations, the community has bypassed the problem. There are plenty of face packs available freely on the internet. Some can also be downloaded from Steam Workshop and used directly.

Using face packs is a bit complex, as merely downloading them isn't enough. Players have to move them to the correct folder of Football Manager 2023 and then follow additional steps to use them in the game.

The correct folder to put the files in will be in the documents, under the sub-folder Sports Interactive. Follow the next steps to ensure that the target folder is correct.

Choose the Football Manager 2023 sub-folder from the Sports Interactive folder.

There will be a set of folders present there. Select the one that reads as graphics.

Select the folder faces. You will need to create both if graphics and faces aren't present.

Paste all the downloaded image files to the faces sub-folder.

This solves the part of downloading the image files as far as the players are concerned. Different downloads are available in different sizes, and many also add faces for staff. While they don't add images for every footballer and staff member, the face packs cover all the popular leagues and players.

Gamers will need to follow some more steps after completing the download. These steps are required for the game to override the previous settings and load fresh images. Without these steps, players won't be able to get the original faces of the footballers.

Open Football Manager 2023. Go to preferences.

The preferences are the settings of the game. Go to all.

From the bottom left corner, choose "clear cache."

This will erase all the temporary files that might still be left.

Scroll down and choose to Reload the Changes.

This will replace the silhouettes with the proper image of the footballers/staff.

Once it's done, restart the game, and every footballer should have their actual image. If the black silhouette remains, the face pack doesn't have an image of that footballer. Players can manually add images, but it's a difficult task, and it can corrupt the game files. It's also best to keep a backup of the original files if something goes wrong.

