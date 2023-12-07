For Honor patch 2.48.1 official notes: Y7S4 Treason - Front Dodge Bash adjustments, White Bonus Spirit Armor buffs, fixes, and more

Ubisoft has released patch 2.48.1 for For Honor. Front Dodge Bash has been adjusted for some dedicated heroes in this update. Additionally, this patch improves White Bonus Spirit Armor and balances Hitokiri in certain aspects. Moreover, a few community-reported bugs of For Honor have been addressed to provide an improved gameplay experience.

This article will provide an overview of patch 2.48.1 for For Honor. Interested players may visit the official website for detailed notes.

Official notes for For Honor patch 2.48.1

Front Dodge Bash changes

All 433ms Front Dodge Bashes now lose tracking 100ms later during the attack against dodging opponents

The following heroes have their Front Dodge recovery lowered by 100ms

Conqueror

Jormungandr

Zhanhu

Additional changes

Medjay's Throne Room Tackle can now be performed starting at 300ms during their Front Dodge, up from 100ms

Tiandi's Palm Strike can now be performed starting at 366ms during their Front Dodge, up from 300ms

Hitokiri

Meikai Rift (Light Finishers) no longer have Uninterruptible Stance.

Hitokiri now gains Uninterruptible Stance at 100ms when performing Endless Myriad, down from starting at 300ms

Chain Link Timing changes from Opener Light attack to Rei Kick / Rei Sweep

On Hit and On Block, chain link timing now starts at 333ms, up from 200ms

On Miss, chain link timing now starts at 233ms, up from 100ms

Adjusted the Weapon Trajectories for all Heavy Attacks to have a better range

White Bonus Spirit Armor

Improved the White Bonus Spirit Armor, adapted the model to better fit Body Type 1, and fixed a few clipping issues

Local Tone Mapping

Added new Local Tone Mapping Display Option

Bug fixes

Fighters

Shugoki

Fixed an issue that caused the Shugoki to have backward dodge animation on the right stance and side dodges

Nuxia

Fixed an issue that caused the Nuxia left dodge animation to trigger when on the left guard and performing a back dodge

Ocelotl

Fixed an issue that caused the Ocelotl to instant kill an opponent using the ballista with Hunter's Snare

Orochi

Fixed an issue that caused the Orochi's side heavy finisher animations to not be in sync with his sword

UI

Fixed an issue that caused the Event and Hidden Gears to appear as not obtained and locked when equipped

Sound

Fixed an issue that caused the Jiang Jun to play Sifu's Swirl voice line on Sifu's Poise stance

Customization

Fixed an issue that caused the Zhanhu "Songshen" Arms to have "Wei Ling" visual on the right arm on the Alternate Body Type

Fixed an issue that caused the Medjay's ornaments to be misplaced on the left arm

Fixed an issue that caused the Conqueror "Dark Pellinor" shield to not apply Paint Patterns properly

Fixed an issue that caused the "Zealous Zhu Que" effect to be delayed on idle emote

Fixed an issue that caused the Peacekeeper shoulder pauldrons to be missing from Arms sets" Sapiencia" and "Horkos" during preview

Fixed an issue that caused the Kyoshin scabbard to be offset during neutral dodges

This summarizes the foray of changes implemented in patch 2.481 of For Honor.