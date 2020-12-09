Forced overtime, Transphobia, Launch dates: Three biggest CyberPunk 2077 controversies the game has seen before launch

This article looks at the three biggest controversies that Cyberpunk 2077 has already seen, even before its official launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 was first announced way back in May 2012, and has seen multiple delays. The game is finally set to be released on 10th December, but various issues have recently been talked about.

Apart from incessant delays, rumors of CD Projekt Red forcing employees into a 6-day week to finish Cyberpunk 2077 have also been around. Moreover, the developers have come under scrutiny for an in-game posted of a “hyper-sexualized transgender female figure.”

Three biggest controversies Cyberpunk 2077 has seen before its release

Forced overtime

With Cyberpunk 2077 seeing multiple delays that have frustrated fans all over the world, CD Projekt Red ended up forcing their employees into mandatory six-day weeks so that the game could be finished on time.

The game was originally scheduled to be released in April, but multiple delays have resulted in the current December 10th release date.

"The Day" is a reference to Saturday, the day that Cyberpunk 2077 developers are forced to work overtime. pic.twitter.com/eI1cPci8Yj — Avi (@nektworks) October 1, 2020

In order to make sure that there were no further delays, CD Projekt Red made what the company said to be one of its hardest decisions yet. Employees were forced into permanent overtime leading up to the game’s release - something it has come under close scrutiny for.

Transphobia

Earlier, CD Prokekt Red had come under criticism for posting a joke on Twitter that was termed as “transphobic” by quite a few people. The “joke” itself divided the community, with various people pointing out that it was offensive to trasngenders.

However, the Cyberpunk 2077 in-game poster took things a little too far, as the image contained graphic details and was seen as “over-sexualized” by quite a few people. The poster in itself showed a transgender woman being “used” as a corporate tool to sell goods.

Image via Engadget

The artist explained this irony to be part of the depiction, and said that the corporate world using the model as a tool to sell goods captures the overall essence of one part of Cyberpunk 2077’s open world.

According to the artist, Cyberpunk 2077 has innumerable transgender characters, and the depiction itself was not offensive, but rather, honest.

The delays

Well, in what has been the biggest issue that Cyberpunk 2077 has been criticized for, the incessant delays have been very frustrating for fans. Cyberpunk 2077 was supposed to be released in September 2020 after the initial April date was postponed.

Then, the developers pushed the date back to November 21st, and promised that there will be no further delays. However, this turned out to be false too, much to the uproar of fans. Gamers had apparently taken time off their work to play Cyberpunk 2077.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

However, the game was again postponed to the current December 10th, with quite a few fans admitting that they expect further delays as well.

Now, with only two days left for the much-anticipated release of Cyberpunk 2077, it will be interesting to see whether the game can fulfil the expectations that it has created over the past several years!