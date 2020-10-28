'CyberPunk 2077' 3-week delay angers thousands online, Twitter takes sly jabs at developers

For years now, the gaming community across the world has been looking forward to the release of Cyberpunk 2077. The game had initially been slated for a 17th September 2020 release. However, the release was postponed due to ‘developmental concerns’. Since then, the date had been postponed to November 19th, 2020.

Now, with only a few weeks left for Cyberpunk 2077 to hit the market, the official Twitter account today made another announcement that has left fans in a frenzy. The game has been delayed by 21 days yet again, as you can see in the post below.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

According to the above post, Cyberpunk 2077 has been further delayed by three weeks, with the new release date announced to be 10th December, 2020. As the game is scheduled to be released on a host of platforms including current generation and next generation consoles, along with PCs, there are a total of 9 versions that need to be tested.

According to the developers, they had under-calculated the period in which last-minute improvements were to be made, which has resulted in the latest delay. The statement also said that it is their determination to get the best version of Cyberpunk 2077 out to gamers, that have led to this delay.

Of course, this does not mean that gamers across the world did not rush to Twitter to let their convey their disappointment at the news. As you can see below, quite a few fans referenced a recent post which ‘guaranteed’ that the game will be released on the 19th of November.

That was yesterday XDDD pic.twitter.com/401XRX2rID — Paweł (@SirPaffel) October 27, 2020

Following the confirmation, many fans had ended up taking days off their work to enjoy playing the game from the first day itself. As you can see below, there were multiple fans who lamented that their places of employment will not allow further shifting of the holidays.

It's not good is it though man, people book time off work for this, just yesterday this happened, can we stop release dates? It's like games are shipped with delays as a fucking preorder bonus pic.twitter.com/MSTZHMRxnM — Ash (@AshOfHyrule) October 27, 2020

Fantastic news. I highly doubt my employer will accept me shifting my holidays YET AGAIN. You rock, guys — #xundbleiwe (@DubbeglasKing) October 27, 2020

Fuck man! I booked a whole week of vacations at work. You don’t do this to customers dude — (( Charly M. )) (@xmontc) October 27, 2020

Others thought that people had been a bit too eager if they actually ended up taking time off work for the release of Cyberpunk 2077.

Even popular streamer Dr DisRespect got in on the act, and suggested that he will be ‘waiting’ for Cyberpunk 2077 to be released.

Watching from a distance, grippin the leather gloves, starin out the window of a 165th floor executive suite... from the building I own.



I’ll be waiting. — #Doctober (@drdisrespect) October 27, 2020

Overall, while the developers said that they were all in this together, the internet seemed to be at disagreement over the latest delay.

While some thought it was good for the game, others appeared angry at the developers. Of course, regardless of the standoff, fans do not have any choice but to wait till December 10th to be able to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077. All of the parties involved will be hoping that this actually turns out to be the final time the game is delayed!