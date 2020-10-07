Cyberpunk 2077: Devs confirm release date with no delays, gaming community reacts

Cyberpunk 2077, for the better part of the last decade, remained an enigma, as it had been announced quite early (2012) but got shelved mysteriously. Long after fans had been completely blown away by a masterfully made teaser for Cyberpunk 2077, they were left in stasis with little to no information.

Several years later, in 2018, CD Projekt Red confirmed that this game was now in development, and fans are more excited than ever. The first release date announced for Cyberpunk 2077 was slated to be 16th April 2020, but this was delayed due to developmental concerns.

While fans were disappointed, the broader sentiment in the community was that the final offering would benefit from a longer developmental cycle. Cyberpunk 2077 would face another setback with the updated September release date also being pushed to November.

Fans were now becoming increasingly anxious as to whether this title would be coming out in 2020. And at long last, CDPR has confirmed that the game has "gone gold" and the 19th November 2020 release date is all but guaranteed.

Also read: Underrated PS4 games available for cheap on PS Store

Cyberpunk 2077 goes gold; gaming community rejoices

It’s really happening. Feels surreal.



Thanks for your kind words.

Team Cyberpunk 2077 🦾 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 6, 2020

When a game goes "gold", it essentially means that physical copies of the game have begun printing. It solidifies the release date and is a huge relief for the studio.

Cyberpunk 2077 is perhaps the most anticipated title of the year, and fans are extremely pleased to know that it will finally be coming out with no more delays.

Several big names in the industry came out to show support for CDPR, genuinely showcasing how beloved the Polish studio is in the industry. Amongst them was the team of Fall Guys, as well as Xbox.

Advertisement

Also read: GTA 6 Map: Should Rockstar opt for a smaller map than Red Dead Redemption 2?

haha awesome, and of course, I can play early?



lol 👀 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 6, 2020

I finished my room today. Now I am ready to reside in Night City.😘 Never been this hyped for a game release. pic.twitter.com/V0uhh74FKT — Drake Force (@MineCartMayhem) October 6, 2020

Advertisement

CDPR had even been going through a tough time, especially on the internet, with reports of a mandatory crunch making the news. So the story of Cyberpunk 2077's confirmed release must be a lot of pressure off its shoulders.

#cyberpunk has some serious expectations from the community right now. Can’t wait to see it fulfilled! https://t.co/hIcgVvbJew — Oddmario22 (@RexroadPlays) October 6, 2020

Congrats to everyone who worked on this game! Can't wait for November! https://t.co/bIZ1oxzO4L — 💀 Ben Nite 💀 (@BenNiteShymalan) October 7, 2020

Also read: GTA Throwback: Dan Houser was relieved when he learnt GTA 6 was not going to be released during Trump administration