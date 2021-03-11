Former NA League of Legends pro Doublelift is back at TSM as a full-time streamer

Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng’s relationship with North American League of Legends giants TSM has been a rather complicated one.

After retiring from the professional scene last year, Doublelift looks set to return to the org but, this time, as a content creator and streamer.

Doublelift had announced his departure from the League of Legends competitive stage right after TSM were eliminated from the group stages of Worlds 2020 with a 0-6 scoreline. Being the first seed from North America, nobody expected TSM to end their Worlds journey without any wins in the group stage.

Both Doublelift and teammate Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg retired soon after the defeat, with the former becoming the TSM head coach heading into League of Legends Season 11.

Doublelift soon began streaming and creating content around the NA League of Legends Championship Series. He commented on the matches and provided his analytical insights on where teams are going wrong and what they are doing right.

TSM announces that former League of Legends pro Doublelift will make his return to the org as a streamer

In a recent tweet, TSM announced that they would be bringing in Doublelift to the fold once more:

We're incredibly excited to welcome @Doublelift1 back to #TSM as a full-time content creator and streamer. pic.twitter.com/pgnI3Pzdz8 — TSM (@TSM) March 10, 2021

The former League of Legends star may have started his career with CounterLogic Gaming, but it was in TSM that he reached his prime.

Doublelift was on the TSM roster in 2016 and 2017 before leaving for Team Liquid, where he was able to get his hands on multiple split titles.

He then rejoined TSM right before the 2020 LCS Summer Split before retiring after the Worlds group stage exit.

Doublelift is steadily becoming quite popular as a streamer and content creator, and his return to TSM could help out the org significantly.