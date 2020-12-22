Former T1 League of Legends jungler Blank signs up with KT Rolster

Image via KT Rolster

The South Korean League of Legends teams have had a significant amount of shuffling in their rosters ahead of season 11 with everything geared towards the KeSPA Cup and the Spring Split that will follow it.

KT Rolster does not want to be left behind in the race to sign experienced talent to its side, and as reports would suggest, T1 (SKT) star jungler Kang “Blank” Sun-gu is all set to officially join their side.

Hello, I'm Blank.



As of today, I received FA permission from the team.



If you have any interest, please contact me.



こんにちは、ブランクです。



今日付でチームからFA許諾をもらいました。



関心があれば連絡お願いします。



Gmail:buffmesports@gmail.com — Blank (@Blanklol98) November 12, 2020

Blank had previously declared that he was a free agent in November, so getting him signed up with KT Rolster is good news for the legion of League of Legends fans in South Korea.

The star jungler has announced his signing with KT Rolster. This is a momentous occasion because, for the first time in two years, players will get to see Blank on the professional stage once again.

Blank brings a lot of experience to the KT League of Legends roster

Blank has 6 years of professional League of Legends experience and after leaving T1; he spent the last two years in Japan, playing for Sengoku Gaming at the LJL.

Blank joining KT Rolster is a sort of homecoming for him. His vast knowledge and experience in the Japanese and South Korean style of League of Legends will be of great advantage to the org, who have been struggling to stay relevant in the LCK for some seasons now.

Blank is a former League of Legends World Champion. In his four years with T1, who were known as SKT at the time, his contributions were instrumental in helping the squad win two World Championships.

KT is actively trying to rebuild its League of Legends squad from the ground up, and Blank might just be that key that can help them out of the rut that has haunted them for some time.