Fortnite Doomsday Event (Image Courtesy: Dexerto)

As the new Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 3 approaches its release date, old and new leaks are coming to surface. Fortnite Chapter 2 has been extended even further than its original end date which has caused a feeling of frustration among gamers.

This is despite several new cosmetics and other additions made to the game, including the Fortnite Party Royale Mode. Players are still abandoning the game and there has been a steep decrease in the number of players playing Fortnite.

Fortnite, The Doomsday Event: Leaks

However, Doomsday Event was data mined by several Fortnite leakers and some juicy information was carved out from the files that were hidden in the update v12.30. One credible leaker, named FortTory released some pictures of the Doomsday device.

Now, so far we have been speculating on the Event being something related to an explosive kind of bomb which will detonate on the whole Fortnite map. Thus, it will lead to bringing back the old Fortnite map into the game and fulfilling the demands of the Fortnite community.

The ''DoomsDayDevice'' in BattlePass Menu.



The size and the texture of the sphere is still unknown but now we can have a rough view on how the Device will look.



And ofcourse, these arent the places where it will appear, I had to use these places to get the Device in the lobby. pic.twitter.com/zed84AbdbY — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) March 31, 2020

Who is behind the making of this Doomsday Device?

Well, an obvious guess would be Midas. We don’t know if the Ghost or the Shadow faction is involved in this. Midas being the rich agent that he is, can surely afford to blow up the island and become a legend in the eyes of the community.

However, there should be a small update coming before the release of Chapter 3 which will make things even clearer and throw some context on what is going to happen in the future.

The StormTheAgency Event Challenges LEAKED in-game!



As you can see, we need to collect three goldenbars in Midas his room, also the Doomsday Device seems more active then it currently is. pic.twitter.com/JYPQCXE4kj — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) May 3, 2020

The Fortnite narratives have always grabbed our attention and the animations are out of this world. There is a confirmation that the game will move onto Unreal Engine 5 which will ensure even crisper light and details to make our gaming experience to a whole new level. However, there is one thing for certain that Fortnite never disappoints its fans.

Thus, we should be expecting some big changes to the game in the coming days until the Chapter 3 update drops on live servers on June 4, 2020.