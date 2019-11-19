Fornite News: Epic Games confirm DirectX 12 support is coming soon

Tarun Sayal 19 Nov 2019, 19:30 IST

Epic Games, the developers of Fortnite is about to bring a significant change soon in the game. This was revealed when they made an announcement post in their blog regarding a future update in the game.

Epic Games reported in their blog:

"As technology evolves, so does Fortnite! The PC version of Fortnite currently requires a graphics card capable of running Microsoft DirectX 11. In v11.20, however, you’ll have the added option to play the PC version using Microsoft DirectX 12!"

DirectX 12 (DX12) is slowly reciting the technology of the DX11, and it is getting necessary to develop the PC titles using DX 12. Nvidia also claims that DX12 enables developers to add astonishing effects and features to the game based on Microsoft Operating Systems.

But a big question will arise here. How DX 12 play a crucial role in building Fortnite?

Epic Games explained DX12 is necessary to add features in the game with improved graphics and enhanced quality. For this, they are going to keep this feature optional till the beta testing is in progress. Before adding DX12 features into the game, the company wants players to opt DX12 and report them bugs and issues they are facing during gameplay.

Currently, DX12 is only recommended for those users whose setup have decent GPU and powerful hardware. By doing so, they can take advantage of new graphical features that lower-end rigs holders can't experience.

However, there are some cons in shifting to DX12 for now. High-end rigs can experience better graphics and steady frame rates but along with this, they may collide with unusual bugs as it would remain under the developing stage.