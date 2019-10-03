Fornite update: All you need to know about the v10.40.1 patch notes

Fortnite Battle Royale v10.40.1 update brings in a host of changes (Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic Games' popular free-to-play Battle Royale game, Fortnite's season X is set to come to an end. The Fortnite v10.40.1 patch notes were rolled out by the developers yesterday, October 2, 2019. The patch announced the extension of Season X, overtime event, and bug fixes.

Jump into the Patch Notes to read everything new: https://t.co/O2j2y9fH9T — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 2, 2019

What is new in Fortnite Battle Royale?

With the current season of Fortnite concluding in a matter of days, the overtime event is set to begin soon. The event will be called Out of Time Overtime and will have various missions for players to complete.

The accomplishment of missions will give players end-of-season rewards that include XP, cosmetics, and a commemorative Loading Screen. The Out of Time Mission will be available from Tuesday, October 8 at 9 AM ET until Sunday, October 13 at 2 PM ET. Besides, the Flint-Knock Pistol has been unvaulted.

The Flint-Knock Pistol

What are the changes made to the gameplay in Fortnite Battle Royale?

Fortnite's Season X has been extended for one more week. Gotham City and the Batman Caped Crusader Pack will be available until the end of Season X. Further, Zone Wars Maps could be played by queueing into the Zone Wars: Party or 'solo playlists as the LTMs have been consolidated into the two playlists.

Gotham City in Fortnite

What are the general changes introduced to Fortnite?

CPU Optimizations have been initiated to improve the frame rate in heavy scenes in Nintendo Switch, according to the patch update. A crash on mobile platforms resulting from the application returning to running in the foreground from the background has been fixed. Besides, stability issues on PlayStation 4 and PC will also stop occurring henceforth.

Furthermore, a new prefab and three new galleries have been added to Fortnite Creative, while changes including the addition of Surround Pound and Six Feet Under shovel to the weekly store are the latest additions to Fortnite Save The World.

The Surround Pound

Stick with Sportskeeda for more Fortnite news, PUBG news and other Esports news.