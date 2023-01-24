Forspoken Trophy guide: Every achievement in game and how to unlock them

Forspoken is set for its official launch later today, with players eagerly awaiting the title and its unique parkour mechanic. Ahead of the launch, there was curiosity among community members regarding the upcoming title.
While many are wondering about the game's average playtime, completionists are more focused on all the achievements and how they can Platinum the game.
The list below covers all the Trophies currently available in Forspoken and how you can finish the game 100%.
List of all achievements in Forspoken and how to complete them
1) Forspoken Platinum Trophy
Forspoken
- Earn every single trophy.
2) Forspoken Gold Trophies
Abominizer
- Defeat all four abominations.
Archivist
- Unlock 80% of the Archive.
3) Forspoken Silver Trophies
Awakening
- Lay waste to a great evil for the sake of humankind.
Pilgrimage: Adept
- Visit fifty monuments.
Explorer: Trailblazer
- Visit one hundred points of interest.
Call of the Fount: Beatified
- Acquire the magical powers available from all the Founts of Blessing.
Paragon
- Learn every spell.
Kit and Caboodle
- Acquire every piece of equipment (except those only obtainable via sub-quests).
Through the Eyes of Another: Visionary
- Complete all the flashback challenges at the Monuments to Wisdom.
4) Forspoken Bronze Trophies
Attachments
- Acquire a mysterious golden bracelet.
Stuck
- Journey through a beautiful yet deadly other world.
The Interloper
- Swear vengeance on a deadly foe.
What Must Be Done
- Survive a nightmarish ordeal.
Might and Main
- Emerge victorious from a showdown in a great fortress.
Damned If You Do…
- Taste the sweetness of peace and the bitterness of disaster.
The Hue of Blue
- Submit yourself to otherworldly justice.
The Truth Will Out
- Emerge victorious from a trial to end all trials.
Breaking Point
- Learn a hard truth, and accept a harder one.
None the Wiser
- Emerge victorious from a conflict in a twisted reality.
Forspoken
- Hold the fate of a world in your hands.
Rebirth
- See to the needs of the people of Cipal
Promises
- Make a promise to someone very special.
Moves
- Earn the praise of the mighty Pilo with your dancing.
Remembrance
- Say a complete set of remembrances to the departed.
A Roaring Trade
- Trade poppets for all available items.
Outdoorsperson
- Set up camp.
Pilgrimage: Initiate
- Visit your first monument.
Pilgrimage: Novice
- Visit twenty monuments.
Explorer: Seeker
- Visit ten points of interest.
Explorer: Pathfinder
- Visit fifty points of interest.
Unlocked Potential
- Spend mana to learn a spell for the first time.
Realized Potential
- Learn all the spells that can possibly be learned.
Call of the Fount: Baptized
- Acquire magical powers for the first time at a Fount of Blessing.
Tinkerer
- Craft an item for the first time.
Craftsperson
- Craft a healing item and two of Frey’s original pieces of equipment.
Hop, Step, Jump
- Perform five Shimmies in a row.
Hell of a Run
- Perform magic parkour for twenty seconds continuously.
Endless Runner
- Travel a total of 100 km (62 mi) using magic parkour.
I Can Fly!
- Use Float to stay airborne for ten seconds.
Leapfrogger
- Jump over enemies a total of ten times.
Tit for Tat
- Perform ten precision counters
No Mercy
- Perform thirty Killer Blows.
Knock ‘Em Dead
- Finish three or more enemies with a single blast of Surge Magic
Help Me Out Here
- Use the Disperse spell three times in a single battle.
Wildfire
- Defeat an enemy bound by the Tangled status effect with Sila’s magic.
Shocker
- Electrocute three enemies at once
From Every Angle
- Use all four types of Tanta magic in a single battle.
Through the Eyes of Another: Empath
- Complete your first flashback challenge at a Monument to Wisdom.
Through the Eyes of Another: Seer
- Complete flashback challenges at ten Monuments to Wisdom.
Cat Person
- Befriend all the Tantas’ familiars.
Happy Snapper
- Show pictures taken at all the photo spots to the children.
Above and Beyond
- Upgrade all your spells.
Barely There
- Hide for ten whole seconds—so long that people will forget you were there.
The completionist run, which involves collecting all of Forspoken's trophies, will take close to 100 hours to complete, with an average playtime of around 40 hours for casual players.