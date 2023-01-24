Forspoken Trophy guide: Every achievement in game and how to unlock them

Forspoken is set for its official launch later today, with players eagerly awaiting the title and its unique parkour mechanic. Ahead of the launch, there was curiosity among community members regarding the upcoming title.

PlayStation @PlayStation



Forspoken is available now at PS Store: Athia awaits.Forspoken is available now at PS Store: play.st/3kGDFKL Athia awaits.Forspoken is available now at PS Store: play.st/3kGDFKL https://t.co/zLRDGBehRc

While many are wondering about the game's average playtime, completionists are more focused on all the achievements and how they can Platinum the game.

The list below covers all the Trophies currently available in Forspoken and how you can finish the game 100%.

List of all achievements in Forspoken and how to complete them

1) Forspoken Platinum Trophy

Forspoken

Earn every single trophy.

2) Forspoken Gold Trophies

Abominizer

Defeat all four abominations.

Archivist

Unlock 80% of the Archive.

3) Forspoken Silver Trophies

Awakening

Lay waste to a great evil for the sake of humankind.

Pilgrimage: Adept

Visit fifty monuments.

Explorer: Trailblazer

Visit one hundred points of interest.

Call of the Fount: Beatified

Acquire the magical powers available from all the Founts of Blessing.

Paragon

Learn every spell.

Kit and Caboodle

Acquire every piece of equipment (except those only obtainable via sub-quests).

Through the Eyes of Another: Visionary

Complete all the flashback challenges at the Monuments to Wisdom.

4) Forspoken Bronze Trophies

Attachments

Acquire a mysterious golden bracelet.

Stuck

Journey through a beautiful yet deadly other world.

The Interloper

Swear vengeance on a deadly foe.

What Must Be Done

Survive a nightmarish ordeal.

Might and Main

Emerge victorious from a showdown in a great fortress.

Damned If You Do…

Taste the sweetness of peace and the bitterness of disaster.

The Hue of Blue

Submit yourself to otherworldly justice.

The Truth Will Out

Emerge victorious from a trial to end all trials.

Breaking Point

Learn a hard truth, and accept a harder one.

None the Wiser

Emerge victorious from a conflict in a twisted reality.

Forspoken

Hold the fate of a world in your hands.

Rebirth

See to the needs of the people of Cipal

Promises

Make a promise to someone very special.

Moves

Earn the praise of the mighty Pilo with your dancing.

Remembrance

Say a complete set of remembrances to the departed.

A Roaring Trade

Trade poppets for all available items.

Outdoorsperson

Set up camp.

Pilgrimage: Initiate

Visit your first monument.

Pilgrimage: Novice

Visit twenty monuments.

Explorer: Seeker

Visit ten points of interest.

Explorer: Pathfinder

Visit fifty points of interest.

Unlocked Potential

Spend mana to learn a spell for the first time.

Realized Potential

Learn all the spells that can possibly be learned.

Call of the Fount: Baptized

Acquire magical powers for the first time at a Fount of Blessing.

Tinkerer

Craft an item for the first time.

Craftsperson

Craft a healing item and two of Frey’s original pieces of equipment.

Hop, Step, Jump

Perform five Shimmies in a row.

Hell of a Run

Perform magic parkour for twenty seconds continuously.

Endless Runner

Travel a total of 100 km (62 mi) using magic parkour.

I Can Fly!

Use Float to stay airborne for ten seconds.

Leapfrogger

Jump over enemies a total of ten times.

Tit for Tat

Perform ten precision counters

No Mercy

Perform thirty Killer Blows.

Knock ‘Em Dead

Finish three or more enemies with a single blast of Surge Magic

Help Me Out Here

Use the Disperse spell three times in a single battle.

Wildfire

Defeat an enemy bound by the Tangled status effect with Sila’s magic.

Shocker

Electrocute three enemies at once

From Every Angle

Use all four types of Tanta magic in a single battle.

Through the Eyes of Another: Empath

Complete your first flashback challenge at a Monument to Wisdom.

Through the Eyes of Another: Seer

Complete flashback challenges at ten Monuments to Wisdom.

Through the Eyes of Another: Visionary

Complete all the flashback challenges at the Monuments to Wisdom.

Cat Person

Befriend all the Tantas’ familiars.

Happy Snapper

Show pictures taken at all the photo spots to the children.

Above and Beyond

Upgrade all your spells.

Barely There

Hide for ten whole seconds—so long that people will forget you were there.

The completionist run, which involves collecting all of Forspoken's trophies, will take close to 100 hours to complete, with an average playtime of around 40 hours for casual players.

Poll : 0 votes