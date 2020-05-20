Fortnite 12.60 Update: Is the Recon Expert coming back? 

The Recon Expert is making a comeback to Fortnite (Image Credits: Supertab Themes)

The new Fortnite update v12.60 is all set of making its way into the game today.

Downtime for the update has started and Fortnite has now disabled matchmaking for maintenance. The update begins at 2 AM ET and sits at around 1.8 GB on console and 1.07 GB on PC (StW and BR)

Fortnite servers not responding?

The downtime generally lasts for around two to three hours during which the server is patched and the new update is rolled out. The updates will be making their way to the Epic Games launcher shortly and can be downloaded soon after.

Not long ago, Fortnite started rolling out the updated Patch notes to individuals with Support-A-Creator codes. Here are the patch notes for Fortnite v12.60 update

You can read the detailed guide on the patch notes and bug fixes here.

Is the Recon Expert coming back?

Yes, the much awaited OG 'Recon Expert' will be back in the Fortnite item shop soon. The skin has also received a new style as displayed in the image below.

The Recon Expert could come back to Fortnite shortly (Image Credits:HYPEX)

Along with the Recon Expert comeback, a new skin has also been found in the Fortnite files.

No info has come out yet regarding the skin name and description. Leakers believe the file mesh to be currently encrypted.

New leaked skin, the mesh is probably encrypted! pic.twitter.com/iskl9xl1tb — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 20, 2020

New Nintendo Skin?

While this is still wild speculation and has no proof to back it up; ShinaBR, a popular dataminer, revealed that Nintendo Switch might be on its way to receiving a new, exclusive skin.

A new exclusive skin for the Nintendo Switch might be on the way! A new cosmetic source for Nintendo got added to the files with today's Patch:



"Cosmetics.Source.Platform.Nintendo" — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 20, 2020

So far, all the leakers have been able to retrieve is an outline of the alleged "exclusive" skin.

Another Nintendo Exclusive skin might be in the works!



"Cosmetics.Source.Platform.Nintendo" pic.twitter.com/8w2pTsezCD — Storm - Fortnite Leaks (@StormLeak) May 20, 2020

Dragacorn Glider now refundable

The glider has been updated with the v12.60 Fortnite update (Image Credits: ESTNN)

The Dragacorn glider was disabled with the v12.50 Fortnite update due to a couple glitches with the item.

When the servers go back online you'll be able to refund the Dragacorn glider if you no longer like it. — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) May 20, 2020

Fortnite has tweaked the animation which will come into effect once the v12.60 update goes live. In case you are not happy with the new animation, you will have the ability to refund the item without the use of a refund ticket.