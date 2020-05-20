Fortnite v12.60 Patch Notes: Recon Expert Back, Free Glider reward, End-of-Season event, new skins & more

Fortnite update v12.60 is now out. (Image Credits: Epic Games/StormLeaks)

Fortnite v12.60 update has finally been rolled out on 20th May 2020 after a minor unexpected delay yesterday. The Fortnite update prior to v12.60 brought in a series of major changes in the game, including the introduction of Party Royale Gamemode, the "Heavy Sniper" nerf and the revival of OG 'Risky Reels'.

With each update, the Fortnite storyline moves forward. Among a list of things that the Fortnite community expects with the v12.60 update are the fate of the 'Doomsday device' and a sneak peek at what Midas' plan for the future.

Chapter 2 Season 2 is 86% complete (Image Credits: HYPEX)

This Fortnite v12.60 update is the second last, followed by 12.61 before we move into Fortnite Season 3.

The article features all the new additions and Fortnite 12.60 leaks to have made their way into the game along with Fortnite v12.60 Patch notes. All bug fixes that have been implemented with this update can be found towards the end of this article.

Recon Expert making a return to Fortnite

The Recon expert will finally make a return to the Fortnite item shop and it will be armed with a new style. She was last seen in the Fortnite Item Shop on November 12th, 2017.

Storm the Agency Challenges

A new set of challenges titled 'Storm the Agency' will be out along with the update. The challenges would reward players with a glider upon completion.

Storm the Agency Challenges: pic.twitter.com/4QdPabt14d — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) May 20, 2020

Reward item for completing the challenges (Image Credits: iFireMonkey)

New Skins sets & Wraps with Fortnite v12.60 update

New Skins pic.twitter.com/VjSjmh0ssQ — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) May 20, 2020

New Wraps pic.twitter.com/GbknNDQOE7 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) May 20, 2020

New pickaxe pic.twitter.com/KPLP01KrI7 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) May 20, 2020

The new skins ingame! pic.twitter.com/SidI1pYZx6 — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 20, 2020

Doomsday event - Fritter

A popular data miner iFiremonkey has discovered an in-game file titled 'Fritter' which is allegedly linked with the Doomsday device located at 'The Agency'.

Based on an educated guess, we could potentially be looking at the end-of-season Doomsday event

This relates to the Agency and the Doomsday Device https://t.co/2KibGptUtn pic.twitter.com/A31HT80vE6 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) May 20, 2020

Fortnite v12.60 Patch Notes

(Credits: iFireMonkey)

Spy Games LTM

Operation Infiltration is the newest Spy Games playlist and will arrive after the update at 9 AM ET. Extract the Intel case from the defending team's turf or prevent your case from reaching the invading team's destination.

Battle Pass Decisions

Reminder to finish up your challenges for this season's Battle Pass characters. Once the season ends, you won't be able to pick Ghost and Shadow variants for your characters. Lock in your look for Maya too.

Dynamic Resolution for iOS

iOS players, there's a new opt-in feature to help you reach your targeted frame-rate. Dynamic Resolutions adjusts the game's resolution automatically to maintain this targeted frame-rate. Dynamic Resolution can he turned on or off in the Video Settings menu on iOS.

Party Royale update

The Grappler and Jetpack arrive and Fortnite has also made refinements to several existing attractions.

Next Week: PC Controller Adjustments

Controller tweaking, tuning, and investigation continues. We have some changes for the next steps, but we don't want to release right now before the FNCS Invitational Finals.

You can also find the bug fixes that have been implemented through the Fortnite v12.60 update here