Fortnite: 3 skins that no one remembers in 2020

A few days back, we talked about the rarest skins that players can obtain in Fortnite Season 3. The cosmetics mentioned in this list are difficult to obtain, and most players would jump at the opportunity to own them.

However, some skins have also been lost over time. These are rare too, but not popular among Fortnite players. While a few skins are loved because of purely aesthetic reasons, others are indicators of how old or experienced a gamer is.

In this article, we look at skins that are rare but not popular, so much so that no one really remembers them in 2020!

Fortnite: 3 skins that no one talks about

Yee-Haw!

The Yee-Haw! skin was released back in November 2018, and is a rare female outfit with a Llama mount costume. It hasn’t been seen in the game since February 2019, which makes it one of the rarest in Fortnite.

Image Credits: fortniteskins.net

On the flipside, this skin is never talked about, and most players will not look at it twice if it does arrive again! And if it becomes available for purchase, the skin will certainly cost you some V-bucks.

Bendie skin

The Bendie skin was a rare outfit from the Hot Air set which was released on 1st March 2019. Since then, it has been seen once more, later the same year, and not again thereafter.

Image Credits: progameguides.com

Regardless, it might be one of the rarest skins in Fortnite, and comes with a “Bendie inflator” backbling. When available, it can be bought for 1200 V-bucks.

Merry Marauder

The Merry Marauder is an epic Fortnite outfit that was released along with a female version. Apart from the gender, the most notable difference between the two skins is the facial expressions. The Merry Marauder skin looks annoyed with his surroundings, and was last seen in the game back in December 2019.

Image Credits: progameguides.com

This skin comes with a backbling called Mini Marauder, who looks just as annoyed. When available, it can be obtained for 1200 V-bucks.

While the three skins mentioned in this list might be some of the rarest in Fortnite, players will be forgiven for ignoring them when and if they do arrive!