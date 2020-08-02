Fortnite: 5 streamers who were hacked on live stream

Streaming has emerged as one of the most lucrative professions in recent times, especially with games such as Fortnite receiving global attention. Moreover, popular streamers such as Ninja, Tfue, Pokimane etc have carved out a name for themselves as some of the most popular streamers on the internet, with massive fan bases.

Though Fortnite is immensely fun and competitive at the same time, there have been instances when online streaming has gone awry as several notable streamers have been hacked during their live streams.

Here are 5 streamers who were hacked during a live stream:

5 streamers hacked during a Fortnite live stream

#1 Ninja x Drake

The Ninja x Drake Fortnite streams were immensely popular (Image Credits: es.me)

Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins is one of the most popular Fortnite streamers out there, but even he fell victim to hacking during a live stream with popular rapper Drake. Ninja's streams with Drake broke several Twitch records and further led to the growth of Fortnite all around the globe.

Fortnite enables cross-platform play and it so happened that after one particular stream one day, Ninja received an invite from Drake's Playstation, with no prior notice from Drake himself.

Ninja began to play, oblivious to the fact that Drake's account had been hacked and suddenly, the person began to say inappropriate stuff live which caused Ninja to immediately leave the game.

This almost resulted in Ninja getting a ban and highlights how rampant hacking actually is, considering Drake didn't even realize that his account had been hacked.

#2 Myth

TSM Myth got hacked live stream (Image Credits: GoodGamer)

Fortnite does not enable you to be logged into your account from two different places at the same time as it only permits active streaming from one account at a time.

Because of this, popular streamer TSM Myth got kicked out live stream and, rather than being redirected to the Fortnite menu, he got back onto the log in screen.

As he tried to log in, he was greeted with the scary sight of 'incorrect password, login failed' the hacker had even changed his password! Though Epic Games helped Myth get his password back, it certainly was a worrisome ordeal.

#3 NICKMERCS

NICKMERCS experienced getting hacked while getting ready for a live stream with Tfue (Image Credits: EssentiallySports)

Similar to Myth, just as NICKMERCS was getting ready to head into a game of Fortnite with fellow streamer Tfue, he got logged off and was redirected to the Fortnite login page.

However, he managed to log in, but to his surprise he realised that his Fortnite name had been changed from NICKMERCS to Feared the Lord!

Tfue, oblivious to this, sent an invite and the guy ended up featuring on his lobby for a brief period of time! Epic came to the rescue once again and prevented the issue from worsening.

#4 TimtheTatMan

TimtheTatman's live stream was hacked (Image Credits: theloadout.com)

Timothy John Betar, known popularly as TimetheTatman probably experienced one of the most scariest online hacks when, instead of just his Fortnite account, his entire PC ended up getting hacked! He had clicked on a link sent to him which inadvertently gave access to his PC.

Unbeknownst to Tim, the hacker had access for more than a month and luckily, used this simply as a warning against future malicious hacks. A lesson for all of us to prevent clicking on links that often pop up here and there.

#5 Tfue

Tfue was a victim of a deadly hack (Image Credits: tubefilter.com)

Turner 'Tfue' Tenney underwent a harrowing experience when he once had everything hacked, from his Fortnite account to emails. He recounts:

Basically I woke up one morning and couldn't sign into my YouTube and then my Twitter and Instagram and my Snapchat...all my e-mails are hacked ...everything, everything was hacked.....it's not a fun time at all

Since it was a sim-card hack, the perpetrators began actively streaming from his account, in addition to controlling his several social media profiles.Though he was able to regain control eventually, it took days for Tfue to restore everything back to normal.

