Fortnite: 'Agent Jonesy' could actually be trying to free himself from the 'loop'

Although Fortnite Season 3 is in full swing, the 'Agent Jonesy' mystery is yet to be solved.

The Doomsday event has left players questioning the seemingly-harmless 'Agent' and his intentions.

One of Fortnite’s earliest characters is ‘Jonesy’. The blonde soldier has been lurking around the Battle Royale island ever since it came into existence.

But wait, that’s not it.

Looking back at the Fortnite timeline, there is ample evidence to prove that Jonesy may have known about our fate long before we did.

Fortnite YouTuber PlayStation Grenade recently pointed out in one of his videos how Agent Jonesy could be the key to solving the seemingly unending mystery of the game.

WATCH: Agent Jonesy theories – Fortnite Season 3

What do we know about Fortnite's ‘Blonde Bond’ so far?

Speaking of his appearance in almost every season, Jonesy — or Agent Jonesy — made his grand debut during Fortnite’s live Doomsday event in Chapter 2, Season 2.

Theories suggest that the Doomsday device was successfully able to alter the different timelines and their realities, sending players into the real world, where we witness the ‘Real Jonesy’ for the first time. Unlike the Jonesy in the Battle Royale island, the one we meet in the office can ‘talk’.

One of the first thing’s 'Agent Jonesy' asks our character is whether he/she can hear him, that is until we are sucked back into the island, and those words become mere gibberish.

PlayStation Grenade also points out how Jonesy has been a mere spectator, and has actively refrained from ‘interfering’ with the order of things, on the Fortnite Battle Royale island. But all that changes in Fortnite Season 3, when we see him shoot a flare gun in the sky, causing the Battle Royale bus to crash.

Agent Jonesy and ‘The Simulation’ – Here is why Midas became a target

During the Doomsday live event in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, it became pretty evident that the Battle Royale island was a simulation of sorts. The sets of actions we do — jumping from the battle bus, fighting to be the last one alive — are pre-determined, and players have little to no control over the entire ordeal.

However, a character from the ‘loop’, as Jonesy would put it, figured out a way to stop it from happening and break free from Jonesy and his office’s control.

If you haven’t already guessed it, that person was Midas.

Unfortunately for him, we see his plan go up in shambles when the Doomsday device fails to contain the storm, and ends up flooding the island. Shortly after, in the Fortnite Season 3 trailer, Midas is spotted in the ocean, being attacked by a shark.

Since then, his whereabouts are unknown, and players were left wondering if he would ever come back for revenge.

So what is the 'Agent' trying to achieve?

Theories range from ‘Agent Jonesy’ actually trying to free the ‘looped’ Jonesy, who was allegedly left stranded in the island inadvertently, to the ‘Agent’ being part of an organisation that runs simulations and tests on the Battle Royale island in search of something that players haven't been introduced to yet.

The theory about the 'Battle Royale' island being a strictly-monitored simulation has gained a ton of credence, given how players are unable to express themselves, unlike the 'Save the World' PvE, where most character models can communicate humanely.