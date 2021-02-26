Fortnite's aim assist on next-generation consoles is so broken that it's almost an Aimbot

Aim assist in Fortnite is always under some scrutiny, and debates rage online about the feature all the time. Aim assist is a feature that aids the aiming of controller players to better compete with keyboard and mouse players.

A new issue has come to light about the feature that shows how players with high-end PCs and next-generation consoles have an unfair advantage against other players when using a controller.

Fortnite aim assist extra sharp at higher FPS

So.... FPS affects how hard aim assist drags.



When Fortnite is run at higher FPS, the aim assist is almost instantaneous; targeting other players becomes a breeze. When the FPS is lowered or capped in current-gen consoles such as the PS4, Switch, and Xbox One, the aim assist drags, taking much more time to lock onto a target.

Many Fortnite pros use a setup with high-end PCs or consoles such as the PS5 or Xbox Series X with a controller for this exact reason. The speed at which aim Assist works for controller Fortnite players running at higher FPS almost turns the feature into an Aimbot.

This adds a bit more validity to many current-gen console players' complaints against FNCS moving to cross-platform tournament play. PC players generally have an advantage over console players because of their use of a keyboard and mouse. Now, it seems they have a greater advantage over other players if they can crank their FPS and use a controller.

This, unfortunately, gives a bad look on Fortnite as it proves that players who can afford a better console or a higher-end PC will have a better chance at winning matches.

There is no word on whether Epic has been made aware of this issue or if any work being done to correct it. Changes should be made sooner rather than later so that the aim assist debate can finally be put to rest.