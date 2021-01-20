GiveConsoleFNCS trends on Twitter, Fortnite console players revolt

Yesterday, the Fortnite Competitive Team announced the details for the upcoming Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS).

One of the biggest bombs dropped is that FNCS will be cross-platform, meaning that PC, console, and mobile players will be playing against each other for the cash prizes. This announcement has caused quite an uproar from console players.

#GiveConsoleFNCS trends with Fortnite console players

It did not take long after the 2021 FNCS announcement for #GiveConsoleFNCS to start trending on Twitter amongst Fortnite players. The critical item Fortnite players have taken issue with is:

"Players will compete in a single cross-platform player pool. This allows players on multiple platforms to play together as teammates."

The inclusion of PC, console, and mobile players in one player pool has many on edge, especially console players. With an already large gap in advantage for PC players, some Twitter users quickly pointed out that recent updates to Aim Assist on the PC are not yet available on consoles.

Fortnite never tweaked aim assist on console, and now we are competing with them 😳 — TNA Reverse2k (@Reverse2k) January 19, 2021

This update for PC players further widens the skill gap, placing console players at an even worse advantage. The amount of cash prizes available per region further rubs salt in their wounds:

EU - $1,350,000

$1,350,000 NAE - $690,000

$690,000 NAW - $300,000

$300,000 BR - $300,000

$300,000 ASIA - $150,000

$150,000 ME - $120,000

$120,000 OCE - $90,000

Between 2019 and 2020, console players made up 78% of all Fortnite players. With console players making up most of those who play the game, it is easy to see why they are upset. It seems hard to feel like a valued member of the Fortnite community when their voices are not being heard.

Console players deserve just as much if not more than pc players, they are the only reason this game is still going. Let’s get it trending guys #GiveConsoleFNCS — bucke (@BuckeFPS) January 19, 2021

So far, there has been no official response to the backlash the announcement received on Twitter, yet posts with #GiveConsoleFNCS keep coming.

Since the FNCS information came out, over 500 mentions of #GiveConsoleFNCS popped up on Twitter. Many more tweets have raised complaints that do not include the hashtag as well.