All giant Astro Heads locations revealed

If you have been playing Fortnite recently, you might be wondering where the giant Astro Heads in Fortnite are located. All Fortnite fans are eagerly waiting for Travis Scott's Astronomical event, which will be released on April 24, and the event is mainly concentrated on the cool gear the players are hunting for.

To get the new Travis Skin in Fortnite, one needs to finish the challenges present in the game. One such challenge is to bounce off all giant Astro Heads, and players are passionately looking for the locations where all the giant Astro Heads reside.

Here, we take a look at the leaked locations of the Astro Heads.

Giant Astro Head Locations in Fortnite

Giant Astro Heads can be found at the areas like Sweaty Sands and the Shark Bay

Locations of the first two Giant Astro Heads

As per the locations on the Fortnite map, the giant Astro Heads can be found at areas like Sweaty Sands and the Shark Bay. The first giant Astro Head is located on the east side of Sweaty Sands, while the second one is found on the west side of Sweaty Sands.

Locations of the third and fourth Giant Astro Heads

The third giant Astro Head will be located somewhere on a cliff in the northwest side of Sweaty Sands.

The fourth giant Astro Head can be found near the coast on the northwest side of Pleasant Park, which is in the middle of the bay.

Location of the last Giant Astro Head

The last giant Astro Head can be found near the lighthouse, which is present near the event stage.

Keep in mind that the order in which you have to bounce off all the giant Astro Heads is not mentioned anywhere.

Fortnite Travis Scott Concert

Travis Scott's Fortnite performance timings

Fortnite have recently started picking up the pace of their content, and have brought out new material for their player base quite frequently in the recent past. The latest hype among the Fortnite community is the Travis Scott event, which commences on April 24.

Here are Travis Scott's Fortnite performance timings:

~Friday, April 24 12 am BST

~Friday, April 24 at 3 pm BST

~Saturday, April 25 at 5 am BST

~Saturday, April 25 at 4 pm BST

~Saturday, April 25 at 11 pm BST