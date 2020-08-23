Fortnite: Apple states that 'Lack of Patchnotes' is another reason why they don't want the game on App Store

A few days ago, we were all surprised to find that the Fortnite app was removed from both Google and Apple's App Stores. As it turned out, the reason behind this removal was the alternate payment system that Fortnite had set up for its users. The new system circumvented the one established by the respective App Stores.

Users could choose to save around 20% of their money by choosing to pay Epic directly, something which irked the two tech giants. Further, we saw that Apple has till now taken $400 million from Epic in the form of its 30% fee. Epic has called these practices 'Anti-competitive', and filed a lawsuit in order to have the Fortnite app reinstated.

These practices have been complained about by other companies as well, and Epic Games' CEO recently called Apple the 'most manipulative business in the world'. Regardless, as Epic fights for its customers and app developers' inherent freedom, several reasons have been given by Apple to explain precisely why Fortnite was removed.

Fortnite: Apple states that lack of patch updates also led to the game being removed

In the tweet you can see below, users can see an email that Apple sent to explain the reasons why Fortnite was removed from the App Store. It says that Epic has been guilty of not submitting the updated 'What's New' text which explains the new features and changes made to Fortnite.

Apparently, the last six 'What's New' text submissions have been identical. As per the policy, the developers are supposed to clearly describe new features and product changes in addition to the simple bug fixes, security updates and performance improvements.

This appears to be a last-ditch attempt from Apple to 'explain' its somewhat questionable move of removing Fortnite from the App Store. Further, because users have been complaining about a severe lack of updates, it must be noted that quite a few recent updates have not had too many 'new features' and 'product changes'.

However, this does not mean that those updates were useless, and there were various bugs and glitches that the updates were meant to solve. Regardless, no matter what Apple says, the above reason appears to be an attempt to explain their decision to the judiciary.

As of now, with all the support Epic has gained from Fortnite fans and other companies that are tired of Apple's 'monopoly', the video game giants appear to have the upper hand in this rather tedious feud.