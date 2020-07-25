Fortnite: Battle of the Boroughs concludes as ELITE bag the top prize

A New York-based Fortnite competition called Battle of the Boroughs, organised by Andbox, concluded on Friday with ELITE- the trio of Timothy 'Bizzle' Miller, Anthony 'ZexRow' Colando and Jayth- bagging top honours.

The competition helped bring the best players from New York City's five boroughs to battle it out for a $50,000 prize pool.

The battle ran from the 27th of June to the 24th of July and the grand finale was broadcasted on Twitch.

ELITE is your Battle of the Boroughs @FortniteGame Champions 👑



Congratulations are in order for @FaZeBizzle, @TSM_ZexRow, and @jaythofficial for slaying their way to the top. Long Island has even more bragging rights.

#AndboxBattle #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/O84F3PSHWb — Andbox (@andbox_official) July 24, 2020

Fortnite Battle of the Boroughs: An Overview

A brainchild of New York's first esports organisation Andbox, the Fortnite competition facilitated the representation of New York's local communities and provided them with a chance to claim bragging rights.

Eight neighborhoods. Two states. $50K on the line. Where will the best @FortniteGame trio come from? Battle of the Boroughs starts June 27. #AndboxBattle



Register now: https://t.co/XULdKN5rEB pic.twitter.com/yCuPayWrCL — Andbox (@andbox_official) June 23, 2020

Featuring three-member teams from the sub-regions of Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Bronx, Long Island, New Jersey and Upstate New York, a prize pool of $50,000 was up for grabs.

Keeping in mind New York City's competitive flair, Andbox's co-founder Rohit Gupta issued the following statement:

We created Battle of the Boroughs as a new platform to give local communities across the New York area a way to showcase their skills and ultimately see them propelled to greater heights as a representative of the greatest city in the world. We’re incredibly excited to be kicking this off with Fortnite.

Prize Pool and Grand Finale

The breakup of the Grand Finale Prize Pool for the event was as follows:

1st: $7,500

2nd: $4,000

3rd: $3,500

4th: $3,000

5th: $2,750

6th: $2,400

7th: $2,150

8th: $1,700

9th: $1,400

10th: $1,100

11th: $1,000

12th: $915

13th: $810

14th: $675

15th: $600

16th – 20th: $300

The finals were a closely contested affair with the ELITE trio, who hail from Long Island, emerging victorious. The final standings of the event were as follows:

The Finals Leaderboard (Image Credit: Reddit.com)

Who are ELITE?

The winning trio from Long Island comprises pro gamers- FaZeBizzle, ZexRow and Jayth.

20-year-old Bizzle is a popular name in the Fortnite gaming circuit, having previously represented Ghost Gaming. He is currently signed to FaZe Clan.

ZexRow is one of the most successful Fortnite players, having won prize earnings at the Fortnite Fall Skirmish, FNCS as well as the Duos finals at last year's Fortnite World Cup. He is currently signed to TSM.

Jayth is one of the emerging names in the Fortnite circuit, with 10K followers on Instagram. He also has a YouTube channel (Assault Jayth), from where he streams his favourite games.

Team ELITE- Bizzle (L), ZexRow (Top R) and Jayth (Bottom R)

Their recent victory is surely just the beginning as the Fortnite competitive scene continues to up the ante and deliver the goods.

