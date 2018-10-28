Fortnite: Bunnymoon Outfit and Treat Yourself Emote released to celebrate Halloween

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 // 28 Oct 2018, 16:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: Epic Games

Fortnite Battle Royale is a free-to-play game, where one could compete against at most 100 players on an island to be the last person standing. One has to eliminate his opponents on an island while also navigating the terrain to stay in the ever-shrinking safe zone. The game has become a huge hit since its initial launch in 2017 and currently hosts over 125 million players across all platforms.

Over the course of time, the company behind the franchise has brought in a slew of updates over time to improve the overall gameplay experience. However, the latest update is a bit different for it introduces a new Emote and a new Outfit that are perfectly in line with the Holloween season. The tweet from the official Fortnite account reads, "Snack like you just don’t carrot all. The new Treat Yourself Emote and Bunnymoon Outfit are available now!"

Snack like you just don’t carrot all.



The new Treat Yourself Emote and Bunnymoon Outfit are available now! pic.twitter.com/TVao4Prb33 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 28, 2018

The Bunnymoon outfit features a purple top studded with lightbulbs along with black and grey striped pants while the uneven shoes and the mask with bunny ears sum up the entire outfit. It was released on 28 October 2018, and one could purchase it on the store or 800 V-Bucks, 400 V-Bucks less than the Airheart outfit. Interestingly, the outfit was leaked days before the official announcement.

The brand-new Emote brings in a green-coloured pumpkin container along with loads of candy. The entire player movement of the Emote could be seen in the tweet above. This one costs 500 V-Bucks, putting it slightly on the economic side.

Additionally, the company also announced the return of the Deadfire outfit and Dark Shard Pickaxe to the item store on Twitter.

Fortnite Battle Royale is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Additionally, the mobile version of the video game is available for iOS and Android platforms.