Fortnite: Bunnymoon Outfit and Treat Yourself Emote released to celebrate Halloween

Kredy
ANALYST
News
14   //    28 Oct 2018, 16:27 IST

Image Courtesy: Epic Games
Image Courtesy: Epic Games

Fortnite Battle Royale is a free-to-play game, where one could compete against at most 100 players on an island to be the last person standing. One has to eliminate his opponents on an island while also navigating the terrain to stay in the ever-shrinking safe zone. The game has become a huge hit since its initial launch in 2017 and currently hosts over 125 million players across all platforms.

Over the course of time, the company behind the franchise has brought in a slew of updates over time to improve the overall gameplay experience. However, the latest update is a bit different for it introduces a new Emote and a new Outfit that are perfectly in line with the Holloween season. The tweet from the official Fortnite account reads, "Snack like you just don’t carrot all. The new Treat Yourself Emote and Bunnymoon Outfit are available now!"

The Bunnymoon outfit features a purple top studded with lightbulbs along with black and grey striped pants while the uneven shoes and the mask with bunny ears sum up the entire outfit. It was released on 28 October 2018, and one could purchase it on the store or 800 V-Bucks, 400 V-Bucks less than the Airheart outfit. Interestingly, the outfit was leaked days before the official announcement.

The brand-new Emote brings in a green-coloured pumpkin container along with loads of candy. The entire player movement of the Emote could be seen in the tweet above. This one costs 500 V-Bucks, putting it slightly on the economic side.

Additionally, the company also announced the return of the Deadfire outfit and Dark Shard Pickaxe to the item store on Twitter.

Fortnite Battle Royale is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Additionally, the mobile version of the video game is available for iOS and Android platforms.

Topics you might be interested in:
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Updates
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
