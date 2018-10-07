Fortnite Battle Royale: Fall Skirmish Week 3 Standings

EPIC games' Fortnite battle royale tournament series; Fortnite fall skirmish is halfway through and is running successfully with a lot of anticipation and glory. The Fall Skirmish is a competition series that is awarding 10 million dollars over the course of six weeks of tournament rules set games. The series features a variety of participants that include pro players, content creators, and special invitees. Competitors will represent five clubs and each week they will compete against each other in different types of events or competitive format games. With a lot of changes to the rules from this fall skirmish, the six week series of tournaments has become even more of a spectator sport and is pulling in millions of viewers every weekend, online and offline together.

This series is also proving as a ground for recruitment into pro teams such as TSM, FAZE, Liquid and more.

The games for this week starts off at 9:30 pm IST on October 5th for the Europe division and 1:30 am IST on October 6th for the North America division. The games can be watched on Fortnite's official twitch stream or also their Youtube channel when it goes live.

The format taken up for week 3 is named as KINGPIN. Each player has to lobby up with one other player from their club as duos and play six matches. The team that scores most wins.

The score is based upon:

Victory Royale: +3 Points

2nd-3rd Place: +2 Points

4th-5th Place: +1 Point

7+ Eliminations: +3 Points

5-6 Eliminations: +2 Points

3-4 Eliminations: +1 Point

Victory Royale: 2x Points Earned Next Match

7+ Eliminations: 2x Points Earned Next Match

The number one team gets to take home 67,500 dollars in prize money.

In addition, the main games, the week 3 trial games will include a lazy links tour. Meaning, players from each club will compete against one another in a Lazy Links golf challenge and earn points for their club.