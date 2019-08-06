Fortnite Battle Royale: Fornite Content Update Patch Notes v10.00 Announced!

Fornite

Epic Games, the developers of Fortnite Battle Royale, never cease to amaze the players of this most popular PC game. They always roll out new updates regularly and introduce new features. The new version of Fortnite v10.00 has recently been released on the official store. The major attraction here in the latest version of Fortnite is a fully automatic sniper rifle. It will be available in Rare, Epic, and Legendary variants and can be found from Floor, Chest, Vending Machines, Supply Drops, and Loot Carriers. Neo Tilted has also been transformed into a Wild West settlement by a Rift Zone.

So let's look into the detail patch notes of this Fortnite Update v10.00.

Patch Notes of Fortnite Update v10.00

Automatic Sniper Rifle

Available in Rare, Epic, and Legendary variants. Uses Medium Ammo. Projectiles travel faster than other Sniper Rifles. Damage: 31/33/35 Headshot: 62/66/70 4 Rounds per second. 16 Rounds per magazine. Uses a reduced zoom scope.

Neo Tilted is not so neo anymore

Arsenal Coming soon for a limited period of time in Solo mode.

Unvaulted weapons that only spawn in Tilted Town:

Double Barrel Shotgun Six Shooter Hunting Rifle Infantry Rifle

In creative mode, Sky Station Showdown LTM, Junkyard Juke LTM, Viking Village Prefabs are now available.

Bug Fixes: The Save Volume size for the Volcano Island is restored. Note: the visuals will still look like you are out of bounds when trying to build and edit on the outer edges.

So these are the main highlights of this update. Users can update their game via Epic Games Store. To read the full patch notes of this update, refer to the official Epic Games Website. Also, do let us know in the comments section, that which feature you've liked the most in this update.

