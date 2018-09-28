Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fortnite Battle Royale: Season 6 is Out, No more Tiki Heads, Spectral Shadow Stones!

Ganesh Kumar Pillai
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
16   //    28 Sep 2018, 00:57 IST

<p>
season 6 finally out!

The much-awaited Fortnite Battle Royale season 6 is here today! It was released on 27th September at 1:30 pm IST. It is more than what any of us expected and with a lot of changes, the game, I am happy to confidently say this, is live and running successfully.

The battle pass for this season is out as usual and costs 950 v-bucks per player. That is a solid $10 but very worth for all the battle pass tier up rewards. See for yourself to know all the exciting and colorful skins, emotes, gliders and pets that you can claim from tierring up your battle pass.

Also, the assumed to be melted cube in the loot lake is back! Now the cube is floating mid-air carrying atop of it, the middle house in loot lake surrounded by a huge tornado that can carry players in the air when you get close enough. Also now, in the previously gravity-free zones, there is now dead barren land filled with Shadow Stones. These stones can be consumed by players and on consumption, the player goes in an invisible spectral form and can no be seen by opponents clearly in that form. Though the disadvantage in this mode is that, the player can not shoot or use any weapons till they come out of this spectral form.

Also, players can phase through trees, walls and basically any structures when they are in the spectral form by left-clicking near the object they want to phase through.

Other minor changes noted in the game are the reduction of charges in the grappling gun. It has been reduced from 16 charges down to just 10 charges in order to balance the game.

Adding pets is a very nice gesture from Epic Games and the pets can be equipped as back bling in the locker. Fortnite Battle Royale season 6 has also introduced music kits and is a very exciting addition to the game. Next few weeks can be expected to give us a lot of new additions and changes to the game.

Keep checking Sportskeeeda to be updated on what's happening in the Fortnite world!

Topics you might be interested in:
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Updates
Ganesh Kumar Pillai
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Fortnite Battle Royale: How To Play And Excel
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Challenges: Season 5 Week 6 Challenges
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Battle Royale releases Heavy Sniper Rifle
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Update: Season 6 Leaks and Expected Updates
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Battle Royale: The Mysterious Moving Cube
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Challenges: Season 5 Week 9 Challenges are out!
RELATED STORY
How to play Fortnite: 5 Basic tips to improve your...
RELATED STORY
Fortnite vs PUBG: 5 Reasons why you should play Fortnite!
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Update: Mystery Cube Melted
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Challenges: Season 5 Week 7 Challenges!
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us