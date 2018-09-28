Fortnite Battle Royale: Season 6 is Out, No more Tiki Heads, Spectral Shadow Stones!

season 6 finally out!

The much-awaited Fortnite Battle Royale season 6 is here today! It was released on 27th September at 1:30 pm IST. It is more than what any of us expected and with a lot of changes, the game, I am happy to confidently say this, is live and running successfully.

The battle pass for this season is out as usual and costs 950 v-bucks per player. That is a solid $10 but very worth for all the battle pass tier up rewards. See for yourself to know all the exciting and colorful skins, emotes, gliders and pets that you can claim from tierring up your battle pass.

Also, the assumed to be melted cube in the loot lake is back! Now the cube is floating mid-air carrying atop of it, the middle house in loot lake surrounded by a huge tornado that can carry players in the air when you get close enough. Also now, in the previously gravity-free zones, there is now dead barren land filled with Shadow Stones. These stones can be consumed by players and on consumption, the player goes in an invisible spectral form and can no be seen by opponents clearly in that form. Though the disadvantage in this mode is that, the player can not shoot or use any weapons till they come out of this spectral form.

Also, players can phase through trees, walls and basically any structures when they are in the spectral form by left-clicking near the object they want to phase through.

Other minor changes noted in the game are the reduction of charges in the grappling gun. It has been reduced from 16 charges down to just 10 charges in order to balance the game.

Adding pets is a very nice gesture from Epic Games and the pets can be equipped as back bling in the locker. Fortnite Battle Royale season 6 has also introduced music kits and is a very exciting addition to the game. Next few weeks can be expected to give us a lot of new additions and changes to the game.

Keep checking Sportskeeeda to be updated on what's happening in the Fortnite world!