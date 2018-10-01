Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fortnite Battle Royale: Season 6 Week 1 Challenges out

Ganesh Kumar Pillai
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
8   //    01 Oct 2018, 12:25 IST

s<p>
Season 6 Week 1
challenges

Fortnite Battle Royale Season 6 has started off with a bang and following the launch of the new season, the new battle pass was also launched. Along with this, the much needed weekly challenges are also back!

Like in last season, weekly challenges are divided into two parts, with a total of seven challenges. Three of those are for those players who don't own a battle pass. The other four challenges are for the battle pass owners.

Completing these challenges will give players battle tier ups. In turn, these battle tiers will reward the players with cosmetics from the free pass and battle pass levels.

The season 6 week 1 challenges are:

Free pass challenges

• Pick up a Legendary Item in 3 different matches. (easy) (5 battle stars)

• Regain 150 health from a cozy fire. (easy) (5 battle stars)

• Stage 1: Search chests (hard) (10 battle stars)

Battle pass challenges

• Apply 500 shields (easy) (5 battle stars)

• Stage 1: Land at junk junction (easy) (5 battle stars)

• Dance under 7 different streetlights spotlight. (hard) (10 battle stars)

• Eliminate opponents in 5 differently named locations. (hard) (10 battle stars)

As we can see, two of these are stage wise challenges and the other stages will only be revealed to the players on completion of the first stage.

The week 1 challenges seem to be pretty straight forward and not very hard to complete in a few grinds. On completion of all the challenges, a player can get five battle pass tiers. Not only that, but on completion, the secret challenge for week 1 will be unlocked and that gives an extra battle pass tier!


