Fortnite Battle Royale: Season 6 Week 5 Challenges Out!

Ganesh Kumar Pillai
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
9   //    26 Oct 2018, 00:18 IST

Season 6 week 5 challenge list.
Halfway through the season already! whew. Can't really digest the fact that this season has bought something new every corner and surprised us by keeping us constantly on our toes.

This week just like all the previous weeks, bought us the misty map and zombie cubes and much more. So we can do nothing but expect similar fast-paced challenges for this week's challenges list. Epic has made sure that there is a lot of riding and shooting to be done this week in order to complete all the quests and bag the 5 battle tiers.

Completing all these challenges rewards the players with battle pass tiers which in turn unlocks several cosmetics. Finishing all the challenges will give 5 battle pass tiers to the players with a battle pass and also unlocks the hunting party secret challenge.

Let us take a look at this week's challenge list:

FREE PASS CHALLENGES:

• Record a speed of 27 or more on 5 different radar signs (easy) (5 battle stars)

• Jump through 5 flaming hoops with a shopping kart or an All Terrain Kart. (easy) (5 battle stars)

• Deal 200 damage with Tactical Shotgun to opponents. (hard) (10 battle stars)

BATTLE PASS CHALLENGES:

• Eliminate an opponent closer than 5 metres away. (easy) (5 battle stars)

• Deal 500 damage with Sub Machine Gun to opponents. (easy) (5 battle stars)

• Acquire 2 Minigun eliminations. (hard) (10 battle stars)

• Deal 200 damage with the standard pistol to opponents. (hard) (10 battle stars)

As we can see there is a lot of action packed challenges to complete, though none of them are riddled or too tough to do. A few of them are in fact of repeats from last season, for example, the Flaming hoops and the minigun eliminations. But all in all, completing this week's challenges will definitely make the players feel content.

Fortnite Battle Royale
