Fortnite Battle Royale: TwitchCon 2018 & Fall Skirmish Finals

San Jose Twitch con 2018

Epic Games' Fortnite Battle Royale can always be counted on to do one thing right and that is to surprise its fans and players.

This time around, Fortnite has decided to host its finals of the 10 million dollars tourney at TwitchCon along with more fun events for its fans and competitors.

Those who want to watch this event live can visit San Jose McEnery Convention Center in the “Fortnite Hall” at San Jose, USA. An alternate would be to watch it online with the rest of the world on Twitch.

This event takes place over 3 days, the October 26th, 27th and the 28th.

There will be two main events taking place during this time, the Duos formats and the Stream - Vitational. Each of these events will be broadcast both live online and in the Convention Center for the players and fans to watch and cheer.

Also, meet and greets with your favorite streamer is happening at this event and that is sure to pull in a lot of crowd!

The format for the finals of the fall skirmish is:

A Duos competition between 50 teams held Friday to Sunday. The point system is based on the below mentioned scoring system:

• 1 Victory Royale: + 3 points

• Second Place: + 2 points

• Third Place: + 1 point.

• 8+ Eliminations: + 3 points

• 5-7 Eliminations: + 2 points

• 3-4 Eliminations: + 1 point.

Also, an important point to note down here is that the Big Bonus mode is activated, that is to say, after a player reaches 8 kills, every kill he/she secures will bag the player an additional 1 point for each kill.

Each player bagging a Victory Royale in the grand finals is awarded a bonus 25,000 USD.