Fortnite Battle Royale: Week 2 Challenges out!

We are two weeks into season 6 and we've come across nothing but unexpected surprises and fun events this season. What with the island moving around and the shadow stones turning players into a spectral form to gain agility and take no fall damage, it is just getting better and better. Also, this season's has taken a very assorted theme, with the moving island and the variety of skins in the battle pass. Hence there's a lot to take out of the battle pass and the free pass this season. The easiest way to do this is through weekly and daily challenges.

Weekly challenges give you the most battle stars, which in turn helps secure battle tiers. Each week's challenge completion can give a player an easy and fun way to gain 60 battle stars, which is 6 tiers in the battle pass.

Unlocking these battle pass levels will give a player cosmetics such as emotes, skins, gliders, and whatnot. Each of these items are only for show and are not capable of giving any competitive advantage.

The week 2 challenges, as usual, are divided into free pass and battle pass challenges.

FREE PASS CHALLENGES:

• Visit 7 of the corrupted areas (easy) (5 battle stars)

• Use a shadow stone in 3 different matches (easy) (5 battle stars)

• Stage 1: Deal 200 damage with the assault rifle to opponents. (hard) (10 battle stars)

BATTLE PASS CHALLENGES:

• Eliminate 1 opponent from at least 50 meters away. (easy) (5 battle stars)

• Deal 500 damage with a pistol to opponents. (easy) (5 battle stars)

• Get 3 SMG eliminations (hard) (10 battle stars)

• Stage 1: Deal damage with the hunting rifle to opponents. (hard) (10 battle stars)