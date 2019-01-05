×
Fortnite Boombox: Twitter reacts as Epic Games introduces a new item to destroy structures  

Kredy
ANALYST
News
16   //    05 Jan 2019, 01:14 IST

Image Courtesy: Epic Games/Fortnite: Battle Royale
Image Courtesy: Epic Games/Fortnite: Battle Royale

Fortnite: Battle Royale's v7.10 content update #2 brought in numerous additions to the game and the most-talked-about inclusion is the Boombox.

Drop the bass with the newest item available in Battle Royale, the Boom Box! Crank the volume and toss it at enemy structures to tear down their defences.

This item could be used by players to instantly tear down enemy structures, which naturally tilted the game away from the building mechanic that made the game popular in the first place.

As expected, the new item didn't go well with the fans with most of them complaining that it is overpowered like the Infinity Blade, leaving the players no choice but to forgo their building strategies.

Naturally, people took to Twitter to air their grievances against the company behind the franchise, and here, we bring you some of the best reactions to the new Boombox item in Fortnite: Battle Royale.

A quick Twitter poll outrightly rejected the Boombox with an overwhelming 62% majority while others expressed their displeasure over the new addition. A few even went on to list all the items that needed to be removed from the hugely popular game.

Few others questioned the rationale behind Epic Games' move as the Boombox counters the building mechanic, which is a core gameplay feature unique to Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Furthermore, according to many, the presence of Boombox during the endgame completely ruins the experience for people cannot raise structures in such a small safe zone while around this item.

Interestingly, other items introduced by Epic Games that received severe backlash from the fans were either nerfed or vaulted all together to improve the overall experience. Only time will tell the fate of Fortnite's Boombox.

The v7.10 Content Update #2 also introduced 'The Block,' which is the latest community creation addition to the game.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for an expansive range of platforms including Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, and select Android devices.

Contact Us Advertise with Us