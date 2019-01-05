Fortnite Boombox: Twitter reacts as Epic Games introduces a new item to destroy structures

Image Courtesy: Epic Games/Fortnite: Battle Royale

Fortnite: Battle Royale's v7.10 content update #2 brought in numerous additions to the game and the most-talked-about inclusion is the Boombox.

Drop the bass with the newest item available in Battle Royale, the Boom Box! Crank the volume and toss it at enemy structures to tear down their defences.

This item could be used by players to instantly tear down enemy structures, which naturally tilted the game away from the building mechanic that made the game popular in the first place.

As expected, the new item didn't go well with the fans with most of them complaining that it is overpowered like the Infinity Blade, leaving the players no choice but to forgo their building strategies.

Naturally, people took to Twitter to air their grievances against the company behind the franchise, and here, we bring you some of the best reactions to the new Boombox item in Fortnite: Battle Royale.

A quick Twitter poll outrightly rejected the Boombox with an overwhelming 62% majority while others expressed their displeasure over the new addition. A few even went on to list all the items that needed to be removed from the hugely popular game.

So.. The new Boombox item.. #Fortnite — Fortnite News - fnbr.news (@FortniteBR) December 30, 2018

Community: hates planes and turrets and wants them removed



Fortnite: adds a boombox that can take down an entire building.



What’s next Epic? A tank?



I’m uninstalling — ecassonius (@ecassonius) December 30, 2018

How to make #Fortnite great again:

Vault:

Dynamite

Stink Bomb

Boogie Bomb

Rift to Go

Grappler

Port a Fortress

Turret

Balloons

Bush

Planes

Boombox

Six Shooter

Quad Launcher



Add Health/Shield for Kills

Nerf explosives

Add glider redeploy

increase mat. gathering rate@FortniteGame — Deserter (@_Deserter) December 30, 2018

this new boombox makes me question how fortnite isn’t dead yet🤔... — spooof (@spooofuk) December 30, 2018

So how about the boombox on Fortnite? 😂🤣😩😢😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8yHTVFQ4mi — JrWarChief (@JrWarChief) January 4, 2019

Please fire the person who came up with planes and the boombox in fortnite. — OutfoXMAS🎄 (@OutfoxedGaming) December 31, 2018

Few others questioned the rationale behind Epic Games' move as the Boombox counters the building mechanic, which is a core gameplay feature unique to Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Things that counter building in fortnite:



- RPG / Grenade Launcher / Quad Launcher

- Turrets / Planes

- Dynamites / Stink Grenades / Boombox

- Deagle / Heavy Sniper

- Grappler



Seems a little excessive for a game where building is the core of it, no? — FNATIC Eryc (@ErycTriceps) December 31, 2018

Fortnite adds boombox that blows up buildings. Epic gamers: pic.twitter.com/9CX4S0iSWw — Sarcastic Lemming (@Sarcastic_Lemmi) December 30, 2018

Furthermore, according to many, the presence of Boombox during the endgame completely ruins the experience for people cannot raise structures in such a small safe zone while around this item.

Interestingly, other items introduced by Epic Games that received severe backlash from the fans were either nerfed or vaulted all together to improve the overall experience. Only time will tell the fate of Fortnite's Boombox.

The v7.10 Content Update #2 also introduced 'The Block,' which is the latest community creation addition to the game.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is available for an expansive range of platforms including Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, and select Android devices.

