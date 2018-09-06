Fortnite Challenges: Expected Week 9 Challenges

Fortnite

We are now nearing the end of Fortnite Battle Royale season 5, and soon we’ll be entering into the next season. In season 6, we will see whether the mystery cube decides it’s time to alter the map or partition it. But until then, we have our weekly challenges from the battle pass to accomplish and battle pass tiers to attain.

The data miners have delivered the promised challenge leaks for season 5's week 9. As always from the weekly challenges, Fortnite players will get seven new challenges. Three of these challenges will be available to all the players, while the access to the other four of them will be granted only to those who own the season 5 Battle Pass. As has also become the norm in recent seasons, the challenges seem to become significantly easier as we reach the final few weeks.

So, here are this week's Fortnite challenges and keep in mind that there is always a chance that Epic Games might make some last minute changes to the challenges so take leaks with some caution in mind.

Free challenges:

Deal 500 damage with Explosive Weapons to opponents. ( 5 Battle Stars)

Use an ATK (All Terrain Kart). ( 5 Battle Stars)

Follow the treasure map found in Shifty Shafts. ( 10 Battle Stars)

Battle Pass Challenges:

Search 7 Chests in Pleasant Park. ( 5 Battle Stars )

Dance Off with another player near Loot Lake. ( 5 Battle Stars)

Get 5 Assault Rifle Eliminations. ( 10 Battle stars )

Eliminate 3 opponents in Tomato Temple. ( 10 Battle Stars )

The official release of the challenges for week 9 this time is expected to come at 6:30 pm on Friday, September 7. This is due to the new patch v5.4 releasing on Thursday which is the general time the challenges are released!