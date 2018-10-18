Fortnite Challenges: Season 6 Week 4 Challenges Out!

This week's challenges releases at 6:30 pm on October 18th

Epic has yet again surprised us with a completely new set of challenges this week that was totally different from what the data miners predicted for us.

Still, the challenges this week are both innovative and simple as compared to the other weeks this season where it was all either tough or too easy.

The challenges are as usual divided into two categories, free pass challenges and battle pass challenges. Completion of all the given challenges for the week also provides the player with a secret icon upon doing the hunting party challenge.

This is the easiest way to get battle tiers for the battle pass and free pass, thereby unlocking cosmetics for the game. Make note, cosmetics in fortnite are only for eye candy and does not give any competitive advantage to the players. That is to say, a player can get five battle tiers upon completing all the weekly challenges.

Now, let's jump in to see what the challenges are for this week:

FREE PASS CHALLENGES:

• Use a port-a-fort or a port-a-fortress in 5 different matches ( easy ) ( 5 battle stars )

• Search an Ammo Box in 7 differently named locations ( easy ) ( 5 battle stars )

• Ring the doorbell when the opponents are inside in 3 different matches. ( hard ) ( 10 battle stars )

BATTLE PASS CHALLENGES:

• Land at Greasy Grove once ( easy ) ( 5 battle stars )

• Dance on top of a Clock Tower once ( easy ) ( 5 battle stars )

• Get a score of 3 or more at 5 different shooting galleries ( hard ) ( 10 battle stars )

• Eliminate 3 opponents near any of the Corrupted Areas ( hard ) ( 10 battle stars )