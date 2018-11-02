Fortnite Challenges: Season 6 Week 6 Challenges out!

Season 6 challenge list.

The Epic games team has finally wrapped up with the highly successful fall skirmish and have started to concentrate on their transmission of season 6 to season 7 because its the second half of the current season already.

Not very surprising now at this point of the season because of their consistent challenge ideas, yet there is a new one, the sheet music placed in different parts of the map. This is a fun new area located in 4 places of the map and is made of keyboard keys. Interestingly, they make musical note sounds when you walk on these keys.

Weekly challenges give you the most battle stars, which in turn helps secure battle tiers. Each week's challenge completion can give a player an easy and fun way to gain 60 battle stars, which is 6 tiers in the battle pass. Also, this unlocks the hunting party challenge which gives out an extra level or a badge icon every week.

So let's take a look at this week's challenges first:

Free pass challenges

• Place chillers in 3 different matches. (easy) (5 battle stars)

• Search a chest in 7 different named locations. (easy) (5 battle stars)

• Acquire 3 Shotgun kills. (hard) (10 battle stars)

Battlepass Challenges

• Stage 1: Land at shifty shafts. (easy) (5 battle stars)

• Deal 250 damage with pick axe to opponents. (easy) (5 battle stars)

• Stage 1: Find the sheet music in pleasant park. (hard) (10 battle stars)

• Stage 1: Acquire 1 Elimination with a common weapon. (hard) (10 battle stars)

The challenges this week are quite lengthy, to be honest with a lot of stage based challenges in our way but its all simple.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda to be updated on the latest news on Fortnite!